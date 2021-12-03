The power of the dog: about this ending





The article below contains spoilers for the Netflix feature The Power of the Dog. The praise of Jane Campions The power of the dog has been loud and clear, from its premiere in Venice to its theatrical and Netflix release. But the end of the simmering Western drama Campions has been anything but loud or clear. The film’s subtle conclusion has a big reveal that probably takes a moment to figure out the big gesture you might expect from the Battle of the Wills stories. Adapted from the 1967 Thomas Savages novel, the film begins with two breeding brothers, Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George (Jesse Plemons), and follows what happens when George’s new wife, Rose (Kirsten Dunst), and her son , Peter (Kodi Smit -McPhee), move in with them. Larger than life and mean as hell, Phil immediately begins to torment mother and son. Rose goes numb with alcohol, but Peter turns out to be a dark horse. He’s awkward but fiercely protective of his mother, and he focuses his vigilant intelligence on bringing Phil to justice.

In the end, you might know where this Phil died was going. But if you blink, you might not understand how exactly it is. We hear that Phil is dying from anthrax, but it’s not clear that the source was contaminated rawhide that Peter gives Phil. Campion offers minimal clues: an early mention of anthrax, the discovery of a carcass by Peters, Phil’s severed hands, and the washing of rawhide.

The adaptation of Campions departs from the book Savages, which undoubtedly ends with a passage on Peter and anthrax. The beauty of Campions’ leadership decision is that there is no revenge with a flourish. Instead, we find ourselves feeling the release of tension and angst that has built up throughout the film. (The truth is stranger than the fiction: Savages’ step-uncle died of anthrax from a splinter and was apparently a role model for Phil’s character.)

Storytelling-wise, the enigmatic ending is partly a question of perspective: like Phil, we’re unaware that this is all happening. (Peter knows but he sure isn’t saying it.) Yet the ambiguity of the ending also echoes the unspoken nature of the deep emotion at the heart of the film. Phil is obsessed with a true cowboy from his past named Bronco Henry, an attachment that feels romantically intense. But Campion works in the realm of suggestion, giving the film a mysterious attraction. Campion has long shaped his stories around the desires that drive their characters. As in The Power of the Dog, she understands that we can be mysteries to ourselves. In her most famous film, The Piano, Holly Hunters Ada goes from a coercive bargain on her precious possession to a sexual liberation with her captor. In The Cut, Meg Ryans Frannie is attracted to a smoking police detective while suspecting he committed the murders he is investigating. The nuanced ending of The Power of the Dog isn’t the first time a Campion film has challenged audiences. Her Henry James adaptation of The Portrait of a Lady ended in a haunting, suspended moment as Nicole Kidmans Isabel contemplates a desperate future. With his last born, Campion undertakes a new storytelling experience: sharing the mystery of his complicated characters without revealing all their secrets.

