How West Side Story Could Make Oscar History (Even More)





2. The casting could score multiple nominations. The 1961 version of West Side Story won both supporting Oscars in addition to Moreno, George Chakiris won for his performance as Sharks frontman Bernardo and Natalie Wood would almost certainly have been in contention if it weren’t for it. got her nomination as best actress. the same year for Splendor in the Grass, as well as an Oscar rule that prohibits an actor from running in the same category twice. The Spielbergs version is expected to seek even more acting appointments than its predecessor. Rachel Zegler as Maria is an attractive newcomer and lovable singer, and Oscar voters love to push a fresh-faced ingenuous in the race for Best Actress. In the supporting categories, Mike Faist as frontman of the Jets Riff makes a strong impression with flint eyes, while veteran Broadway (and So You Think You Can Dance) alum Ariana DeBose gets tons of flashy material as that Anita, including a new take on America has brought to the streets what stands out as the centerpiece number in cinema. But while DeBose plays the role that Moreno won the Oscar for in the original film, I still think her new performance of Morenos could trump all the comers in the Supporting Actress category. Here, she plays Valentina, a caring widow who advises Tony while he stocks the shelves of his drugstore. She only wants the best for her young load and works desperately to keep him on the right path, so when things start to go haywire it has double the impact because you know how devastated Valentina will be. Moreno evolves into the role, which is based on pharmacy owner Doc from the original film but drastically rethought and extended by Spielberg and Kushner. (She even gets to sing Somewhere, a romantic duet now converted into a heart-wrenching solo lament.) The ever-spirited Moreno will be celebrating her 90th birthday later this month, and a nod to the Oscars would make her the oldest Oscar nominee. Can you imagine how the venue would jump to its feet if it won? Voters will surely consider it. Five films to watch this winter 3. This may be the person responsible for appointments. Robert Wises West Side Story won 11 Oscar nominations and took home all but one of those trophies, a result surpassed only by Ben-Hur, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King and Titanic. I’m not sure Spielberg’s version could win that many Oscars, but the upside is that it receives as many or more nominations, which will almost certainly make the film the leader of nominations this year. Nods in the photo and director categories are almost certain, and if Zegler, Faist, DeBose, and Moreno all fit in, that’s six nominations before even entering the categories below the line. There, expect recognition for Kushner’s adapted screenplay, cinematography by Spielberg’s veterinarian Janusz Kaminski, full-scale production design and period costumes, and film editing and sound.

