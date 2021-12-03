What was the trend during Art Basel Miami Beach 2021 – ARTnews.com

Art Basel, NADA, Untitled, high profile parties, parades, concerts, gallery dinners, art performances – there was plenty to see and do this week in Miami. While the mood may have been dampened slightly by the continued travel restrictions and the prospect of continued spread of Covid, activity has grown largely as expected. But what did all this mean? And what could we learn about the state of the market and the art world in general? Below are six trends that could be gleaned from commuting around Miami this week.

NFT in hiding

NFTs, which have sold for the past year at prices reaching millions of dollars, may appear to dominate the art market. But it does indicate where NFTs have appeared this week and where they haven’t. Within Art Basel itself, some works have been produced in this medium. The Pace Gallery said it sold an NFT by artist duo DRIFT for $ 550,000, and Galerie Nagel Draxler, in Cologne, Berlin and Munich, devoted part of its booth to new NFT works by Kenny Schachter. But in general, there wasn’t a lot of NFT to see within the fair’s boundaries, which makes sense given the digital form of the medium. Instead, most of the NFT-related events took place outside of the fair in chic surroundings.

The sustainable NFT initiative Aorist, for example, sold a work by Refik Anadol for a low price of $ 851,130 at an auction held at the Faena Hotel, with the proceeds going to ReefLine, which will help build environmental habitats off the coast of South Beach. If Anadol’s piece had sold at Art Basel, it would have been among the most expensive works at the fair. The fact that it was purchased outside of Art Basel is perhaps another sign that there is still a gap between what you might call the traditional art world and the NFT world. Marc Spiegler, world director of Art Basel, appeared to speak for many in the first category when he called NFTs “confusing” at the VIP opening of the fair on Tuesday.

The mask comes off, but the Covid bracelet remains on

With the Omicron variant now located in the United States, there is cause for concern about the spread of Covid. But pandemic anxiety seems to have been checked at the fair gates this week, literally. Art Basel, NADA, and Untitled all required visitors to present proof of vaccination, a recent negative Covid test, or documentation of virus recovery, and at Art Basel, attendees were not allowed to enter without a wristband to indicate that they had done as much. The fairs have said in advance that people should always wear masks indoors, and most people have joined. Yet, as long-estranged colleagues reconnected, the masks began to come off. (Florida itself does not have a statewide mask mandate.) At certain events, such as an opening at the Rubell Collection filled with crowds that threatened to topple a sculpture by Yayoi Kusama, the situation was even more extreme – it was a rarity to see anyone with a mask.

Diversity becomes a priority at Art Basel

Art Basel Miami Beach’s selection committee has relaxed its requirements for galleries this year in an effort to open up new spaces and diversify the list of exhibitors. This has brought in more black-owned spaces, such as Housing and Kendra Jayne Patrick, as well as a few more galleries from Africa, including First Floor Harare in Zimbabwe and Rele Gallery in Nigeria. In general, however, the exhibitor list seemed familiar to those who follow the fairs. But what many galleries brought to the fair looked different from the past – the emphasis was more than ever on the work of young black artists and solid art exhibitions by artists of all generations. Latin America. One could be optimistic and say that it is good that artists of color are finally presented more frequently at art Basel-wide fairs. One could also be cynical and view this as a market-driven attempt by top-notch galleries to cash in on the effects of a larger systemic fight against racism. The question is whether this diversity will continue to move forward.

Virgil Abloh’s memory lingers around Miami

Just before the opening of Art Basel, Spiegler took the time at a press conference to ring an elegiac note for one of his colleagues, fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died Sunday at the age of 41. Spiegler recalled texting Abloh last Saturday about Rammellzee, the late street artist whose work, in this case, is featured on the booth of the Jeffrey Deitch gallery, which has just started to represent his estate. “Then he stopped responding,” Spiegler said with evident melancholy. As the Creative Director of Louis Vuitton and, before that, as the founder of the Off-White brand, Abloh touched the hearts and minds of many in the art world. And although his work was not seen at the fair itself, it could be seen at a Louis Vuitton fashion show where models wore oversized clothing in rainbow colors. Rihanna, Bella Hadid and Joe Jonas were among those in attendance.

Galleries bring out understated artwork for darker times

At the last Art Basel Miami Beach, in 2019, Perrotin made a big offer of attention with Maurizio Cattelan’s Actor (2019), a banana stuck on a wall. This piece angered those who couldn’t believe it was art and amused other fans of Cattelan’s pesky ready-mades. Cattelan returned to the fair this year, showing pigeons preserved by taxidermy on the booth of the Marian Goodman Gallery. Even an artist who usually resorts to shock tactics seems to have toned down his provocations this time around. And in general there were few climbed stunts at the fair – no one seemed to be trying to Sixth page titles that the Cattelan banana piece generated. Still, mirror pieces, which tend to serve as fodder for selfies at art fairs, were present. The one on the Frank Elbaz Gallery booth by Mungo Thomson looks like a Time magazine cover bearing the words “Democracy Under Attack”. When viewers stand in front, they can see themselves reflected instead of an invisible cover star. During the opening hours of the fair, it was largely ignored.

A new sculptural style emerges at Art Basel

The craze for figurative painting seems to be here for some time, but there also seems to be a new desire for a very specific type of sculpture in which human bodies transform into forms of furniture. The style isn’t entirely new: Sarah Lucas, who had one of these works done in 2021 at the Gladstone Gallery booth, has been crafting bumpy, abstract female bodies that have been lounging against chairs since the 90s. other younger artists also seem to be following the trend. At Simone Subal’s booth, Cameron Clayborn shows a sculpture of plump limbs in gray tones that appear to come out of a couch. In the window of the central gallery, Marlena Manhães presents a series of floor works in which body shapes are placed under fabrics and accompanied by light bulbs, as if they were naughty design objects. They were also screaming with sound, as if they were alive.