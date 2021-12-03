TV OT: Happy New Year holidays.





Every year there is always at least one day that I find myself chasing the holiday joy that jewelry advertisements tell me I should be feeling. My antidote besides going to see Jared? Some happy holidays viewings. Here’s a mix of old and new visualization options to keep you in mind.

“The Great British Bake-Off: Holidays” (December 3, Netflix) – Season 4 of this holiday special is exactly what you knead if you’re feeling like a soggy bottom. This year judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are joined by regular hosts Matt Lucas and Tom Allen as they welcome back to the tent alumni Jamie and Rosie (from the 2019 edition), Ruby from 2018 and James from 2017.

Young Rock Christmas Special (December 15, NBC) – The Freshman season of “Young Rock” has been one of the most joyful parts of the regular year, so this Christmas special is sure to deliver the same amount of good vibes. The special takes place in three periods. In 1982, “an unexpected guest” put a stop to little Dwayne’s vacation. In 1987 Rocky and his son took on jobs at a mall, and in 1993 Dwayne had to spend Christmas with Coach O.

"Puppies Crash Christmas" (streaming now, Hulu) – This special, created in 2017, is a former viewing recommendation. But you know what? This is new to someone, and that person will likely have a great time watching puppies frolic among the presents. "Living in front of a studio audience: the facts of life and the various strokes" (December 7, ABC) – Joy doesn't have to come exclusively from vacation-themed content. Enter this special. The last time Jimmy Kimmel produced one, it was awesome. This time around, with Jennifer Aniston as Blair and Gabrielle Union as Tootie, another big moment is sure to be shaping up. "The Rescue" (December 3, Disney +) – At my point above, this heartbreaking documentary, about the 2018 rescue of a Thai football team and their coach from a flooded cave, has its share of tragedy and drama. But what moved me the most during the preview (a screener was provided to the press) was how inspiring it was to see the resilience of the human spirit of the divers who have all risky, to the community that came together to save this group of children. This documentary is about the kind of courage that only the best of us are capable of and what the rest of us should strive to be when called upon to be. "Dragons: The Nine Kingdoms" (December 23, Hulu) – Here's one for the kids from the "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise. The series is set 1,300 years after the events of the film and is about a group of "misfit children" who "find out the truth about dragons and where they are hiding," according to a newspaper. All six episodes will be available to binge on. "20 years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir" (December 13, PBS – check local listings) – Last year was a dark party, but I remember one bright spot watching the Cathedral Choral Society's magnificent Joy of Christmas concert virtually with members of the family across the country. This year it's a little easier for all of us to come together, but don't sleep on the cheering powers of a pre-recorded Christmas concert. In this special, PBS and family entertainment network BYUtv team up to honor two decades of tradition with a two-hour special hosted by Tony Award-winning Brian Stokes Mitchell. This choir nerd is excited. (Other nerds in the choir, I also recommend revisiting the CCS special if you haven't seen it already. "In the dark middle of winter" made me sob on my couch.) Alternative Thoughts on "Succession" We don't have many episodes left in this season of "Succession", and I'm getting more and more stressed with each week that goes by. I told my husband a few weeks ago that I felt like I was watching "The Walking Dead" more and more, but here Logan is the zombie and Kendall is the only one brave enough to pick up an ax. Except Kendall just realized it's a toy. Now I wait for Logan to eat Kendall's brain. I don't think that's actually going to happen, obviously. (But what a finale that would be!) I have a lot of burning questions though. Among them: I knew Tom wouldn't go to jail because too much attention was being paid to his anxiety about it, but what was the point of this set-up narrative? Logan has already told him that he won't forget Tom's willingness to endure the heat. So, is Tom going to be propelled to the top of his heir's food chain? Or will Tom, angry with his old position, betray those who were willing to let him go to jail?

Do we think Kendall has already found this gift from her children? What if, after all that searching for true love on her birthday, Kendall found the gift and it was a construction paper watch?

Am I crazy to think this show needs a noticeable time jump next season?

Should Connor have taken his coat off at the party? I’m sort of part of the Kendall team on this one. it’s a mood killer for an indoor party.

Between an entire episode on Logan’s UTI and watching Alexander Skarsgrd pee on a cell phone last week, I could do with 98% less talking and peeing on the show. Agree disagree? Netflix’s ‘Sees’ are pushing … going to the movies? CNN’s Brian Lowry premiered “See,” the series about the movies Netflix wants you to watch at home on TV. Donate Netflix Points For Boldness: Having contributed mightily to the woes of the indoor movie industry, the service’s new series, ‘See’, fondly remembers going to the movies. Produced by directors David Fincher and David Prior, the series is described as “a collection of visual essays for the love of cinema,” devoted to foundational films of the past. “I remember the exact moment I fell in love with the cinema,” says Sasha Stone in her short film on “Jaws”. “I came of age in a dark theater, watching that big screen.” The other five shorts (most are around 20 minutes long) cover a variety of films and topics, including “Lawrence of Arabia” and “48 HRs”. – each through a different voice and purpose. But the dominant theme is the formative nature of the experience of these films in a movie theater, presented on a service dedicated to making content available in the home. An essay, by Taylor Ramos, examines the blurring of the lines between film and television, citing “The Sopranos” as the key bridge in uplifting the television game by serving an “ambitious television hungry” audience. As a whole, “See” is quite interesting. And hey, if you’re bored with a tryout (a distinct possibility), you don’t even have to sneak into another theater to go watch something else. “ “Journal” of a Disney + special One more from Lowry, who still remembers college (barely) and Charlie Brown’s specials. After a quartet of live-action ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ films, book creator Jeff Kinney is putting his mark on the small screen with an animated special for Disney +, which he wrote and produced. animation feels more directly connected to the source, in the same way that cartoonist Charles Schultz helped define the Charlie Brown specials of the 1960s. Here the story, as usual, rests on Greg Heffley and his horrible transition to college, straining her friendship with the awkward Rowley, who glances at the terms and says, “Maybe my mom can teach me at home.” Lasting just under an hour, it’s a nifty introduction to the books, with the minimalist animation (produced by “Futurama’s” Swinton Scott) nicely reflecting the rudimentary designs. Brady Noon from “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” voices Greg. “

