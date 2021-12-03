Drake befriends Oklahoma City couple at Thunder game, shares selfie with caption ‘my new parents’





Drake rapped on DJ Khaled’s track “No New Friends” in 2014, but the rule apparently doesn’t apply to new parents. The Grammy-winning artist befriended an Oklahoma City couple while attending a Rockets-Thunder game on Wednesday and afterwards, Drake posted a selfie on Instagram with the couple – Renee Stanley , 71, and Jim Stanley, 75. His caption on the post referred to the couple – who didn’t know how famous the rapper was at first – as “my new parents.” “Well I knew his name was Drake,” Renee said. the Oklahoman, “but I didn’t know he was a rapper, and I didn’t know how popular he was. But let me tell you, everyone around me is letting me know.” At first, the Stanley’s had no idea they were sitting next to a megastar with a total of 139.6 million Instagram and Twitter followers. Their conversation started with Jim admiring Drake’s coat and Drake followed with a compliment on Renee’s earrings. Drake and the Stanley then went on to talk about everything from hockey to Oklahoma sports and Lincoln Riley, which Jim says allowed Drake to let his guard down. “I said, ‘That sumbitch took everybody and went to USC,’ Jim recalls.“ And he laughed about it, so maybe he thought, well, these people don’t ‘have no idea and I can talk to them. “ Once Drake’s selfie with the couple went viral, Renee said friends from Alaska to New York reached out to her. Even Renee’s grandson, a student from Oklahoma, told her, “Oh my god, Grandma, I’m Drake and I see you! However, the connection the Stanleys made with Drake meant more to them than any viral moment. Jim told the Oklahoman he appreciates Drake’s ability to have a “conversation like anyone sitting next to you at a game” despite his celebrity status. “When you sometimes think of celebrities and how real snobs they can be, he was just an ordinary person and was very cordial to us,” Jim said. “I appreciate that.” And Drake showed his appreciation to the Stanleys with a kind gesture before leaving the arena. “At the end of the game,” Renee said, “he stood up to look at me and I said, ‘Drake, you are just lovely.’ And he kissed my hand. “

