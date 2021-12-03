Paul Verhoevens Lesbian Now Drama Benedetta

Benedetta

Photo: IFC Films

For a film in which a childhood statuette of adult nuns of the Virgin Mary is sculpted into a dildo and then used on it, Paul Verhoevens Benedetta is surprisingly unsurprising. In some ways, it sums up the best and worst instincts of directors. This is perhaps his most personal film, a true effort to understand the connection between two of his key obsessions, spiritual faith and human impulse. It’s also hard to shake off the feeling that the film wants to outrage us in response, but its alleged transgressions often seem tired and pro forma. It has been years since Verhoeven left Hollywood, but there is still enough Hollywood in him, it seems, to undermine the sincerity of his films.

Once upon a time, the only thing you could never say about a Paul Verhoeven film was that it felt tired. After rising to fame in the Netherlands, the director conquered American cinema bringing both relentless vigor and a European sense of irony to the types of films that, in another timeline, might have been studio sleaze. , sex thrillers and sci-fi shoot-em-ups. He has become more of a prestigious provocateur since his return to Europe, and Benedetta, at least on the surface, seems to combine the darker, more thoughtful Verhoeven of recent years with the horny pop writer that he was. This is the story of Benedetta Carlini (played as an adult by Virginie Efira), a pious girl who claims to commune with God and who is entrusted to a convent in Pescia, in Tuscany. Based loosely on a true story, and adapted in part from Judith Browns 1986 book Shameless Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy, the film traces the rise to power of adult Benedetta in her cloistered world as she discovers her forbidden sexuality.

It’s not a story of lost innocence, however, and perhaps the most interesting thing about it. The world around Benedetta is already morally compromised before she gets there, as seen in the cynical dowry haggling between her father and the Convent Abbess (Charlotte Rampling) in the film’s opening scenes. The young girl, however, is pure in her devotion, and even finds something spiritual in her first fits of desire. Or is it the other way around? Her first night there, while praying to a large statue of the Virgin Mary, the statue collapses on top of her; Benedetta, coming face to face with Virgins’ bare breast fallen, begins to suck it. To her, it seems to be both an instinctive act and a pious act.

Much of the film involves the steamy and complicated affair between the adult Benedetta and sister Bartolomea (Daphne Patakia), a young peasant girl who is accepted into the convent after bumping into it while trying to hide from her abusive father. On Bartolomeas’ first night, she and Benedetta bond around some nice, cozy shit they take together in the latrine, as Bartolomea marvels at the luxury of having a place to sit while doing a dump and Benedetta shows her how to wipe her ass with the piles of straw provided for them. (Look, no one has ever accused Verhoeven of being subtle.)

The earthy first scenes of Benedetta and Bartolomeas’ relationship are probably the film’s climax, with wide-eyed Patakia bringing a hungry, animal-like energy to her interactions with the reserved and angelic Efira, which Benedetta finds in her to be both the want to kiss and punish this woman. Benedetta’s occasional visions of Jesus (here seen as a handsome male who will kill a number of snakes with his fine sword while Benedetta contemplates and responds to Bartolomeas’ advances) suggest an attempt to reconcile the initial tension between desire and the Divine . Benedetta is told that communing with Jesus is a joyful event in the same breath that she is told it requires a lot of suffering. Suffering and joy at the same time? Finding God is not that different from the unbearable pangs of carnal desire, it seems.

The fundamental mystery of Benedetta lies in his alleged mysticism. Was she really talking to Jesus? Did she really have stigma or was it a staged ruse with a shard of glass well concealed? And what about that booming, bossy (and seemingly masculine) voice she adopts in her daydreams? Was she a clairvoyant or a charlatan? By actually showing us his first visions of Christ, Verhoeven at first seems to accept the divinity of Benedetta at face value. The later scenes, however, are not so certain. Sometimes Benedetta herself seems uncertain. Maybe there is something here about how the certainty of youth gives way to the ambiguity and confusion of adulthood?

There are some great ideas here, but they end up clouded by the actual story Verhoeven is trying to tell. He clearly enjoys portraying the political machinations surrounding these characters. He also clearly likes directing the sex scenes between Bartolomea and Benedetta. But the increasingly pornographic qualities of such moments, while certainly, uh, irresistible strangely undermine the sincerity of what he seems to be trying to say. Especially since he also clearly intends to shock us, and it’s harder to shock us with a story like this once it starts to creep into something closer to the tongue. smooth vernacular of modern eroticism. As Benedetta wobbles, it’s hard not to feel like the director is losing track of all the bullets he throws into the air. He retains the showmanship of his Hollywood years, the sensational embrace, but not the vitality. This isn’t always a bad thing, the patience and simplicity of many later filmmakers is something to be cherished, but the missing energy has not been replaced with wisdom or clarity. The mess finally begins to creak.

Now is probably the time when the diehard Verhoeven and those of us who are just casual admirers will go their separate ways. This director has spent his entire career questioning us about his intentions while sort of also proving to be the most brutal of artists. So don’t be surprised if we end up arguing for years about whether the increasingly chaotic nature of Benedetta is a mistake or exactly what its author wanted. I suspect he wouldn’t want it any other way.