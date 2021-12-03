Alec Baldwin says he’s convinced he wasn’t at fault in filming “Rust”: NPR



Jeffrey Neira / ABC News

Police haven’t even released a final report on the shooting accident that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Western Rust. But star Alec Baldwin, who held the gun that fired the fatal bullet, took to national television on Thursday to answer probing questions about a tragedy that has garnered a lot of national attention.

It’s not something a big-name celebrity in the midst of gigantic public controversy usually attempts. But after his measured prime-time interview with ABC presenter George Stephanopoulos in which the actor repeatedly broke down when describing aspects of the tragedy, Baldwin emerged as a man who shunned criticism. and told his story, without raising new, damaging questions.

Unscripted Alec Baldwin presented an hour-long report on the crash, including a lengthy interview with the actor. He expressed remorse and regret for the incident, but remained convinced that he would not be charged with a crime and that he was not at fault.

“Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t tell who it is,” Baldwin told Stephanopoulos in the interview, which was taped in advance. “But I know it’s not me.”

Hutchins was killed when the Colt .45 revolver Baldwin was holding unexpectedly fired a bullet, hitting her and the film’s director, Joel Souza, who was injured in the shoulder. Baldwin told Stephanopoulos that he was following Hutchins’ instructions while pointing the gun, as the cinematographer looked at a monitor, trying to find the best position to film a scene.

The actor said they were performing a “tagging rehearsal,” which caused him to adjust the gun’s position several times. Baldwin said he removed the hammer from the pistol, cocking it, but insisted he never pulled the trigger.

“I cock the gun. I said, “Can you see this? Can you see this Can you see this “He added.” And then I let go of the hammer from the pistol, and the pistol goes off. “

Why is he talking now?

Baldwin told Stephanopoulos he is speaking now even though he has already been named in two civil suits and police have not given a final report to the district attorney to address “a number of misconceptions” on what happened.

“I feel like I can’t wait for this process to end,” the actor said. “I wanted … to say that I would do anything to undo what happened.”

During the interview, Baldwin, who was also a producer of the film, made several important points about the circumstances of the incident, which appeared to focus on limiting his perceived guilt:

He stressed that he was a “purely creative producer”, who only focused on the casting and the script and not on who got hired in technical jobs or why.

He said he was not told of any safety issues on the film set before the crash.

Some Hollywood professionals, including star actor George Clooney, have said they always personally check guns they use to make sure they are safe. But Baldwin insisted that his practice during his 40 years as an actor was to trust the professionals hired to oversee props, including firearms. When Stephanopoulos asked him directly: “What is the responsibility of the actor? Baldwin replied, “To do what the prop / gunsmith tells him to do.”

He said Deputy Warden Dave Halls handed him the accessory weapon, telling him it was a “cold gun” meaning it wasn’t dangerous. Speaking of Hutchins, Baldwin noted, “She and I had this thing in common; we both thought [the gun] was empty … and it wasn’t. ”

While carefully declining to name anyone who might be responsible, Baldwin brushed aside a theory put forward by an attorney for Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who served as the film’s gunsmith and key assistant, that the bullet could have ended up in his gun. as an act of intentional sabotage.

(Lawyers for Gutierrez Reed and Halls, contacted by NPR after the special aired, say they have no new comments to add following Baldwin’s statements.)

Baldwin cried as he spoke of the consideration of Hutchins by his colleagues and how his young son will grow up without a mother, but Baldwin also said he felt no guilt. Because, said the actor, he is not responsible for what happened.

“There is only one question to be answered… only one,” said Baldwin. “That is to say: where does the live tour come from? “

Well prepared and in line with the message

Thursday night’s report also featured interviews with other sources, including a gun salesman who said he supplied dummy guns and bullets to the production. But Thursday’s report centered on the Baldwin interview, with numerous commercials for a longer two-hour program next week on ABC’s news magazine. 20/20 about the accident.

Stephanopoulos, who told viewers to Hello america Thursday, which he had known Baldwin for years, asked substantive questions, but was not bossy. Baldwin seemed well prepared and on post, speaking in a forum that had journalistic credibility but wouldn’t be too deadly. The program itself sometimes felt like a highly produced movie NBC Date Line episode, with disturbing music swirling in pivotal moments.

While insisting that he didn’t want to look like a victim, Baldwin noted that he had struggled with public criticism of the crash, marveling that former President Donald Trump weighed to accuse him to deliberately shoot Hutchins, calling him “surreal”. Claiming that the accident was the worst thing that has happened to him in his life, the actor added that he “constantly” dreams of the set and does not sleep.

But when Stephanopoulos asked if his acting career was over, Baldwin said he wasn’t sure but added that he planned to start production on a new film in January.

It is unclear how much this interview contributed to public understanding of the crash, beyond reinforcing Baldwin’s claim that he is not primarily at fault.

But it should serve as a master class on how a celebrity can get their story ahead of a damaging public controversy, even though legal proceedings are ongoing and a police investigation is underway.