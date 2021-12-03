Prince Harry and Prince Charles would talk to each other again





Over the past few years we have gotten a pretty good Meghan markle and Prince harry decision to step down from their royal roles in early 2020, and how that impacted their relationships with the rest of the family, in particular Prince charles and Prince William. Although Harry walked with his father and brother to Prince Philips’ funeral in April and Charles spoke to Harry his son Archie Mountbatten-Windsors second anniversary in May, it’s hard to say if relations are improving. According to Sixth page, Charles and Harry are currently in contact more frequently now, but the channels of communication are not fully open. A royal insider told the tabloid they were communicating but had not fully purged the air. I don’t think it’s all pink. It’s not like they sit down for a one-on-one on the phone once a week, they said. The insider added that Meghan and Harry’s royal outing really had an impact on their relationship. Charles was extremely hurt when Harry and Meghan let him down on the family, they gave up their roles and moved overseas, the source said. I do not think so [Harry and Charles] talked for quite a while, but now the channels of communication are open. A source that Sixth page said he was familiar with the inner workings of the Royal Family, said the family understood Meghan and Harrys’ decision to skip the annual Christmas gathering at Sandringham Estate. I think the family is accepting the situation, the source said. They are not bored. They accept things as they are. According to Mirror, queen elizabeth prepares to make his trip to the estate on December 17th, and Charles, William and Kate Middleton plan to join her. The Queen has told everyone that she has been feeling a lot better lately and is looking forward to welcoming them for Christmas, a source told the tabloid. Like many other families, this will be the first time Her Majesty can reunite with her extended family after being separated for so long due to the coronavirus pandemic. More great stories from Vanity Fair Architect Zaha Hadids Dreams Rise in the Desert

