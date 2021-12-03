Face with tears of joy is once again the most used emoji





Until recently, I was a strong supporter of traditional smiley emoji. It’s cute! I used to think so, as I happily used it to indicate my sweet fun in everything from puns to fun weekend plans. But apparently it was a mistake, and when I thought about expressing genuine happiness, I actually sent an emoji that is colossally insulting in every way imaginable, according to The Guardian. It seems the rest of the world is okay with it, and the slightly smiling face, to use its full name, is not in the top 10 most used emoji in 2021. In fact, according to data from the Unicode Consortium, the slightly smiley face isn’t even in the top 20. It’s at number 28, sandwiched between applause and a red face. Instead of embracing the subtle joys of the faintly smiley face, the world continued their love affair with the Face with Tears of Joy, a rude, blunt instrument of an emoji that leaves no room for subtlety or ambiguity. It has been on top since at least 2017 and in 2021 it accounted for over 5% of emoji sent online. Ridiculous. All kidding aside, it’s interesting to see from this data how consistent the emoji we use have been, even though the world has been rocked by the pandemic. In its blog post, the Unicode Consortium points out that the top 10 emoji only experienced one change between the two years, and even then it involved swapping two very similar emoji (two hearts with a smiley face with 3 hearts). That’s not to say there weren’t big movers. The birthday cake emoji went from 113 to 25, while the balloon floated smoothly from 139 to 48. My favorite, the pleading face, also beat the top 20, going from 97 to 14. But surprisingly, the pandemic-related emoji haven’t seen much change, as the microbe emoji, which barely makes it into the top 500 (there are 3,663 emoji in total, in case you’re wondering). Beyond this just interesting data type, it’s helpful for the Unicode Consortium to understand which emoji are the most popular because they decide which characters to add next. The way emoji are created is a surprisingly interesting process, and you can read about it in this article from my colleague Jay Peters (who submitted proposals for the gaping face and waffle emoji). Still, at least there is hope for us fans of the slightly smiley face. The emoji saw a pretty dramatic increase in popularity between 2019 and 2021, where it was previously in his 50s. At this rate, we could still enter the top 10 [fingers crossed emoji].

