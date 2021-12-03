Why isn’t Samantha in the Sex and the City reboot?

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: HBO, Getty Images

Strap on your Manolos: The Sex and the city the reboot is almost here. And just like that, the HBO Max project revisiting the life and times of, uh, three iconic friends, rush towards us like a giant dildo-shaped asteroid, forcing us to face an overwhelming reality: there is no Samantha Jones in this iteration of Sex and the city.

To explain why Samantha disappeared, you have to open a box of worms the size of an unusually large closet (especially for New York). Much of this has to do with decades of drama between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker that have unfolded publicly over the past few years. Part of that is because Cattrall just doesn’t want to play Samantha anymore, while all of her other former co-stars seem excited to be revisiting this franchise over and over again until we die. Signal Introducing HBO.

This saga dates back to 1999, the start of three decades of drama between Cattrall and SJP (cut the rest of the SATC to throw). According to The telegraph, Cattrall started asking for a higher salary after the show’s second season, when SJP became an EP and got his own raise. The other three apparently weren’t so cool with Cattrall’s attempts to negotiate a better salary (not very #girlboss, if you ask me) and allegedly refused to sit with Cattrall at lunch. Another place they haven’t sat together: five years later at the 2004 Emmys, when SJP sat down with Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis but Cattrall sat elsewhere. Hmm!

When asked about the Emmy seating arrangement, Cattrall gave a cool, collected response: Are we best friends? No. Were professional actresses. We have our own separate lives. Fair enough!

Around the same time, SATC (the show) was drawing to a close and rumors began to circulate about a film, which was allegedly delayed due to salary negotiations. Asked about the delays, Cattrall said Jonathan ross she felt it was time to move on once her co-stars didn’t seem keen on letting her be part of the financial bonanza of Sex and the city. The Telegraph claimed that Cattrall blatantly refused to participate unless she was paid more, but I guess a deal was finally made as the movie started filming in 2008. SJP said The Telegraph during filming, Cattrall mentioned the money, and no one should vilify her for it. That being said, there were rumors that they were arguing over who would get the best costumes, so do what you want with them.

Regardless of the state of their friendship or non-friendship, Cattrall and SJP managed to work together on the second SATC film, for which we thank God because he brought us the very problematic Lawrence line from my lips. I think we can all agree that this movie wasn’t usually the best idea. (four rich white women travel to Abu Dhabi to admire women in burqas, hijinks ensue) even by the original show’s poor aging standards. Whether or not Cattrall saw the cultural appropriation of it all after the fact, I don’t blame her for not wanting to return.

As SJP continued to talk about his friendship with Cattrall and portrayed the feud as sexist fodder for the tabloids, problems loomed. Cattrall began to make it clear that she didn’t want to play Samantha anymore. She mentioned in 2016 that he would be a challenge make a third installment of SATC an opinion that Cynthia Nixon actually had Express more strongly in 2012, but no one seemed to remember it.

Behind the scenes, we found out that Cattrall was receiving a fully written script for a third film, which would have revolved around Carrie dealing with the deaths of Bigs and Samantha receiving cock pics of Miranda’s teenage son. I don’t know about you, but I’d torpedo a movie in the blink of an eye if that meant I would be spared photos of 14-year-old Brady Hobbess’ penis. Either way, there was a lot of talk about the possibility of a third movie and then a lot of talk suggesting it was canceled, but things seemed relatively calm. Up to

Here’s where things really imploded. In 2017, the same day SJP confirmed there would be no third SATC movie, the Daily mail posted what essentially amounted to a blockbuster article on Cattrall, claiming she torpedoed the film with outrageous demands, such as asking the studio to give the green light to other projects if they wanted her to take part in them .

Unlike the beginning, these adults had social networks to express their many conflicts. On Twitter, Cattrall say again her claim that she just didn’t want to play Samantha anymore and iconically retweeted Perez Hiltons suggests that the show kill his character. Meanwhile, her former co-stars have posted Remarks expressing their distress that the third film would not take place.

The following month, Cattrall reiterated her desire not to play the same character she had played since 1998 in an interview with Piers Morgan in which she called her choice the authorized decision in my life to complete a chapter and d ‘start another. She said she wished SJP and others on the show had been kinder to her decision and called the way the show handled her departure a toxic relationship.

The following year, SJP succeeded in involving the Me Too movement in all of this, claiming that women who spoke out against sexual assault encouraged her to speak her truth about Kim Cattrall’s departure. Sex and the city. SJP then joked in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that she might be the best actor to play Samantha, than Cattrall in the blink of an eye supported. Parker went on to explain how heartbroken she was, she and Cattrall had never actually been friends. In 2018, Cattrall’s brother passed away, when Cattrall responded to SJP’s condolences with an Instagram post that made it clear that she never wanted to hear from her again. Your continued efforts remind us of just how cruel you really were then and now, she wrote, copying a link to a New York To post story alleging the SATC the girls were cliquey and left Cattrall out. With the public quarrel spiraling out of control, a third Sex and the city installment seemed quite far out of the realm of possibility.

That is, until last year, when HBO Max, the home of many major reboots, looked at the three remaining tracks and said, You know what? Well, make it work. In January 2021, amid the deep slump of a pandemic winter, SJP herself teased the upcoming series revisiting the lives of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte.

Many other former cast members appear to be involved: Big, Steve, Anthony and Charlotte’s husband Harry all appear in the trailer and stars like Julie halston and Bridget Moynahan are back. John Corbett, who played Aidan, has said that hell is in multiple episodes, which grossly disrupts my theory that Aidan and the father in To all the boys are one and the same person. The late Willie Garson was also seen on set before his death in September.

One of the few people who doesn’t join the team is the legendary original costume designer, Patricia Field, who focuses on Emilie in Paris instead of. A few new actors (notably non-whites) have joined the cast, including Nicole Ari Parker, who is rumored to replace Samantha as the group’s fourth member. (although she has solidly rejected this framing of his role). Parker said the show would be directed at the elephant in the room, presumably referring to its predominantly white cast and many racists, transphobic, and otherwise problematic scenarios. Some preliminary photos suggest otherwise, but can you see it, I guess?

Cattrall, meanwhile, reboots them all, joining upcoming Peacocks. Queer as folk a renewal as well as a how I Met Your Mother sequel with Hilary Duff.

And where is Samantha Jones, you ask? Her absence could be explained by the fact that she just got away from the other girls. According to Daily mail, she’s in London now, most likely telling a bartender that she wants to put her sugar cubes in her cup of tea. Maybe even become a WAG? Suggestively lift the martini glass.

Alas, the world refuses to let Samantha spend her days seducing all the guards at Buckingham Palace. Some very optimistic insiders told the Daily mail they are hopeful that Samantha will return for the second season of the show. Speaking of: The same sources expect this show to last for many years, and although the show’s producer Michael patrick king agreed, no other season has been officially turned on.

So the end of the first And just like that the season would put Carrie in touch with Samantha to rekindle their friendship. Something tells me she might not answer?