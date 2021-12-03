The Uplifting Chaos of Arca’s ‘Kick’ Albums

Something about listening to Arca, arguably the most important musician working today, reminds me of sitting in a hot car to avoid being hit by fake bullets. This memory goes back to my teenage years, when my group of male friends would spend entire days playing a paintball class at the military base near us. I participated, but I did not like the rude snap colorful projectiles exploding on my helmet. I didn’t like the pathetic feeling of missing all of my shots. I tended to be knocked out early from games, head for the car, and lock myself in the headphones of my portable CD player.

Some of those lonely moments were spent listening to Aphex Twin, the influential British electronic musician I had read on the internet as a budding snob. Aphex Twins Richard D. James arranged electronic beats in complex designs which stimulated both hypnosis and hyperconsciousness. His music was disorienting and intriguing and generally inexplicable. Looking at jamess creepy smile on the album cover, I didn’t know if I liked everything I listened to. But I loved the feeling of escaping a macho suburban competition for what felt like a rave in an alternate reality.

The music of Arca, the 32-year-old Venezuelan named Alejandra Ghersi, includes a similar mix twisted rhythms, luminous synths and sinister vibrations. Yet the deepest connection with Aphex Twin is in how his music makes me and many others feel. Many artists work in obscurity, but some rise to prominence by creating music whose pleasure is like cracking the code of their own identity.

If in the past decade you’ve come across music in which electro noise earthquakes catch up with everything else, maybe Arcas has. She produced songs on the 2013 Kanye Wests album, Jesus, and continued to make essential contributions to the work of FKA Twigs and Bjrk. Both in the collaborations and in his own material, the Arcas style is not subtle. She sculpts the sound so that it seems to enter the listener through their guts rather than their ears. Its melodies have the quality of summoning spells. I found his first three solo albums 2014s Xen, 2015 mutant, and 2017 Arcato be, in short, terrifying.

Yet over the years a funny thing has happened. Browse social media, especially in circles where pop, queerness, or fashion is showcased and you’ll come across Arcas name and image quite often. You will meet stans whose adoration is more typical of Taylor Swift listeners than followers of radical sound designers. In a Recent TikTok with over half a million views, someone is being asked what they’re listening to on their headphones. The answer is Whip, from Arca, and as the violent songs, the sound effects click, the subject of the TikTok begins to rampage, as if it were Missy Elliott. The joke captures a sentiment vital to the evolution of art: pride in dissonance, pride in difference.

Four new albums of often mind-blowing music arrived this week from Arca, totaling around two and a half hours of listening time. This absolute volume sounds like a provocation, on top of all the others: robot voices stammering about gore and sex, rhythms thundering like garbage trucks over potholes, chords that evoke fruit bruised in their ugliness and allure. Yet these albums include some of Arcas’ most accessible and delightful works. Despite sections likely to annoy or bug, the best parts require a level of obsessive replay.

The albums are a follow-up to the Arcas 2020 release, Cut I, which heralded a new, more pop phase for the artist. She herself was on it album cover (wearing claws and stilts), the guests were splashing (Bjrk and Rosala screaming) and the songs were catchy (but still scary). The unusual track, Mequetrefe, subjected playful keyboards to floating sound effects, making the listener feel like watching a fancy toucan survive a windstorm. As the clip squished and stretched Arca without ever moving her off the center of the frame, it showed just how the key to her art is, counterintuitively, consistency. Even though every element of an arrangement seems to mutate over the course of a few minutes, you absolutely feel that a unique personality is leading the action.

This week, four albums push that principle to a new limit as they leap between sounds and subgenres. The thud of reggaeton, the fervor of Brazilian funk and the beauty of Venezuelan folk have long influenced Arca, but BLOW II is she most complete tribute to Latin music; for a few songs, she even lets her grooves run smoothly, resulting in bangers that would only slightly disturb most listeners. kick iii, the masterpiece of the series, uses hyperactive breakbeats and rap to create micro-moments that lodge in the brain. Then comes the slow climax of kick iiia churning of shimmering, sometimes warm atmospheresfollowed by a fragile descent on kick iii.

Part of what maintains the consistency of this sprawling album is Arcas’ voice, or rather his voice approach: like a tool to be filtered through a multiplicity of characters, chattering and hissing from all directions. Such vocal effects highlight her knack for contrast and pleasant surprise, and she internalized the hip-hop lesson that words can be as crucial a timekeeper as a drumbeat. When Arca swan plunges from the singing ghost to deeper registers on the Prada single, it is as if the sky converses with the earth. Another strong point, the explosive Ripples, every element of the music seems to express the choruses sung in a squeaky way that ripples on a subatomic level.

The centrality of the voice on the Cut albums makes a statement: some of Arcas’ obvious predecessors (see Aphex Twin) kept their own enigmatic identities, and Arca herself mostly gave up on singing until her third album. Still, Arcas’ art includes self-revealing shows, including chatty Twitch streams and body-baring photo ops. In Stop pictures who belong to Westworld and partly Hieronymus Bosch, the five Cut album covers depict her as a cyborg deity, clearly on a mission to inspire. I have tears, but tears of fire, go one kick iii chorus, sung by artist Planningtorock. Tears of power, tears of power … Queer power.

Queer power underlies both Arcas’ radicalism and links her to broader musical trends. The parasitic noises that intentionally evoke faulty machines are everywhere these days: in the chaotic curls by TikTok, in the shaken samples rap Hot 100, in the aggressive bustle of hyperpop. For Arca, as she explained in a 2020 glamorous maintenance, such issues represent the insufficiency of language to express internal truth, a dissonance that we can all understand on some level, but which she felt acutely as a transgender woman. I think sometimes the conversations about gender are particularly complicated, she said, because maybe they are, in a good way, a dead end.

Indeed, there is a way of listening to the music of Arcas as a tangle of metaphors about identity. Speaking to performance artist Marina Abramovi, Arca once described transition like a telltale static that was inside of me that others didn’t realize, so now it can cause friction between my surroundings and my identity, but it’s less noisy that way than keeping it on. As she sings on the body in terms that others force find horrible, the shapeshifting brutality of music illustrates the nature of uncompromising expression.

Queerness also informs its music of more inviting characteristics. With the Cut series, Arca got into more conversation with the archetypal pop diva than the female dominatrix of the masses who historically attracts the most ardent cult of LGBTQ fans. (Deconstructing women’s power was also the project of the late artist Sophie, a trans producer who felt like the kandi-raver yang in Arcas leather-dungeon yin over the past decade.) kick ii, Arca collaborates with Sia on a track which only slightly complicates the great crooning of the hitmakers. Another sort of diva, Shirley Manson, of the Garbage group, shows up on kick iii to the monologue on the stranger inside.

The notion of an alien on the inside is certainly odd, but it also evokes the broader sense of social dislocation and mysterious individuality that music can stir up. My last days of using Cut series in headphones while jostling in subway cars and passing sidewalk brunches gave me that teenage thrill of using music as a divider between you and your surroundings. But as I got closer to the creator’s understanding of the madness in my ears, Arca also offered a reminder of how sounds, no matter how weird, can bind people together.