The biblical shock at the heart of the dog’s power

The banjo may seem like an innocent instrument, but in The power of the dog, it’s downright threatening. Swashbuckling breeder Phil Burbank (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) at the center of Jane Campions’ new film is portrayed as a thin-skinned tyrant who doesn’t hesitate to insult those around him. But I didn’t realize how scary he was going to be until Phil retreated to his bed, pulled out a banjo, and started to pinch him angrily; this humble string instrument has not been played so maliciously onscreen since the infamous banjos duel of Issuance.

Campions, the first feature film in 12 years, based on the novel of the same name by Thomas Savage, takes place on a 1925 Montana ranch surrounded by thorny mountains and acres of barren landscapes filled with both promise and hostility. . There, Phil proudly built a lonely existence as a cattle rancher, while his big-hearted brother, George (Jesse Plemons), is dissatisfied with their Spartan life and seeks companionship. In this dynamic wanders the local widow Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and her son, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). George marries Rose, seeing the newcomers as the start of a real family, but Phil laughs at them as being too weak for beach life.

Westerns almost always struggle with masculinity in one way or another, whether it’s through a simple thread on heroes and villains in the open countryside, or through a darker reckoning with Americans’ desire to conquer. lands that are not theirs. In The power of the dog, Campion embraces many kinds of possibilities. Each member of his wounded quartet reflects a different aspect of the West’s tainted promise. But Phil, beautifully portrayed by Cumberbatch in a completely contrarian role, is the furious driving force behind the films’ teardown.

Phil considers himself the ultimate cowboy. He constantly summons a now-deceased mentor named Bronco Henry who taught him how to survive on the border and lashes out at anyone who dares to try to forge a connection with him. He castrates the bulls by hand, ties string to make his own ropes, and rarely bathes; whenever he’s inside the drafty mansion his brother has built, he feels out of place, like a filthy poltergeist disrupting George’s facade of civility. George might not spoil himself for a fight the same way Phil does, but the symbolic rift between the brothers is undeniable: George desires domesticity, moving grand pianos into the house and hosting dinners with politicians, while that Phil thirsts for eternal nature. world in which he can prove his own tenacity. The shock seems almost biblical in nature, a confrontation between a harsh and unjust world and a soft, modern world.

An entire movie about Phil’s cruelty to everyone around him might be impossible to watch. But Campion is an empathetic director, and she has long been drawn to characters whose emotions run deep, like the electively mute Ada. The piano, the squirrel elder sister Kay of Darling, or introverted scholar Frannie de in the cut. Phil is one of the richest and most exciting protagonists of his filmography. He has erected impenetrable force fields around his anxieties about manhood, but Peter, whom he initially dismisses as a effeminate mom’s boy, forces him to start confronting hidden neuroses about his own. sexuality. Every twitch on Cumberbatch’s face feels like an earthquake to viewers, as he draws the drama into the slightest hint of sentiment.

The power of the dog is structured in chapters, and each new one takes a surprising direction. George and Roses’s romance is tender at first, but eventually crumbles under outside pressures. Dunsts’ performance is terribly edgy, one of the best jobs she’s done in years; Plemons quietly registers her worship and apprehensions, keeping a stiff upper lip in the face of Phils ‘abuse and Roses’ inner demons. Smit-McPhee initially plays Peter as a sensitive teenager making paper flower arrangements to keep his mother happy, but he gradually reveals the characters’ brutal side. Campion builds his antagonistic yet fraternal dynamic with Phil in a fascinating puzzle that the audience must try to solve.

But the film offers no final judgment on its anguished ensemble. Cinematographer Ari Wegners’ camera will occasionally zoom out for massive aerial shots that highlight the insignificance of people roaming the mountains, trying to do something on their own. Campion never takes sides in the ongoing conflict between George and Phil, rather brilliantly capturing the purpose and futility of each brother’s approach, making The power of the dog an inimitable visual experience.