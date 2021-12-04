This is what those first Bollywood celebrities looked like on Instagram at the time | Newsondot





When I first joined Instagram, the concept of putting photos like on a digital album and obsessing over likes was a bit too much for me. But within days (hours, to be precise), I found myself choosing some of my best photos and uploading them with the coolest captions. Or so I thought … via GIPHY Turns out, I’m not the only one who uploaded some totally weird and cringe-worthy photos of the era when I made my very first Instagram post. Because a lot of celebrities also uploaded disasters when they first joined Instagram. Here’s a look at 6 Bollywood celebrities and their very first Insta post: 1) Alia Bhatt See this post on Instagram Actress Alia Bhatt, who since 2012, the release date of her first film – Student Of The Year, has come a long way, started her Instagram journey with a photo with her very first co-stars – Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra . Alia, 19, looks terribly cute and vibrant in her first post which was taken at the Marrakech Film Festival 2) Vicky Kaushal See this post on Instagram The national idol who is currently making headlines for his alleged marriage to actress Katrina Kaif joined Instagram in 2014 and posted his first photo that made him relax on his last day in Sri Lanka. Carefree and young, Vicky Kaushals’ debut post garnered over 11,000 likes and made several fans drool over him in the comments section. 3) Anushka Sharma See this post on Instagram Dil Dhadakne Do actress Anushka Sharma took her first Instagram post pretty seriously, posting a photo of her freshly pedicured feet with a caption that read First Steps … literally too. It was in 2013 when she had just given hits like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Ladies v / s Ricky Bahl. 4) Ayushmann Khurrana See this post on Instagram One of Bollywood’s rising stars, Ayushmann Khurrana also joined Instagram in 2013 and began his Insta journey with a selfie featuring his envious Dimple and co-star Sonam Kapoor who also starred with the actor in the film. Bewakoofiyaan. He captioned the photo as, Stop Pointing, as Sonam showed everyone his dimple in the selfie. 5) Bhumi Pednekar See this post on Instagram Bhumis’ first Instagram post was pretty similar to ours – without aesthetic appeal or an editing sense, as those were the days when putting photos with super high exposure and a dark black border was all the shiz. 6) Aditya Roy Kapur See this post on Instagram A ladies ‘man now and a ladies’ man then, Aditya Roy Kapur’s first Instagram post isn’t much different from the ones he’s uploading now. Except now we can also see his 6 pack abs and ragged shoulders and back then that was just his dreamy smile. The photo shows him posing next to two women with a caption that reads: I just got convinced to do the impossible by these two lovely ladies. #helloinstagram.

