Bollywood Roundup: Sara Ali Khan, Siddharth, Wamiqa Gabbi, and more …

Sara Ali Khan writes heartfelt note for Rohit Shetty, Aanand L Rai
Bombay– Actress Sara Ali Khan, soon to be seen in ‘Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, expressed gratitude to her future director Aanand L Rai and her Simmba creator Rohit Shetty for giving her the opportunity to be a part of their cinema.
The actress took to her Instagram and shared a collage of their photographs in her story where the three can be seen having a fun conversation.
Using her rhyming skills to portray her love for directors, Sara wrote, “Only love, respect, gratitude and a bit of masti (fun). Aapki bacchi always hasti (your kid is always smiling). ”
Earlier, during the Simmba ‘wrap, Sara also thanked Rohit Shetty for his warmth, his advice, his patience during the shoot.
The actress is now awaiting the release of Atrangi Re ‘, produced by T-Series, Cape Of Good Films and Color Yellow Productions. The film, directed by Aanand L Rai and written by longtime collaborator Himanshu Sharma, is set to air on Disney + Hotstar starting December 24.
Actor Siddharth: Stop Persecuting the Film Industry
Hyderabad– Actor Siddharth, who recently appeared in the film “Maha Samudram” alongside Sharwanand, wrote a series of tweets on Thursday questioning the government about the low price cap for movie tickets.
Siddharth suggested that the government of Andhra Pradesh calculate the average house rent and per capita consumer expenditure on durable goods, and then decide on the prices of movie tickets. He also reports, a simple example of how much money he had spent on watching a movie, when he was watching a movie abroad, for the first time.
“The first time I saw a film abroad was 25 years ago. I used my student card I and saw a movie for $ 8. It was Rs. 200 at the time. Today, our films correspond to all countries in terms of technology, talent and employment…. #SaveCinema, ”reads Siddharth’s Tweet.
Continuing, on the same subject, the actor wrote: “The budget and the scale of a film are not decided by the consumer… They are decided by the creator and the investor. No individual has the right to decide how much someone earns from the movies. “
“Why does the film industry have to constantly be seen as a problem by governments who intend to tell them how to recoup their investment? Asks the star of Rang De Basanti.
Siddharth felt that the government orders for ticket prices and limits on the number of shows, which came under the violation of MRTP law. “Give cinema and movie theaters a chance to survive. Please, ”he said.
Wamiqa Gabbi: I can’t wait to make one Punjabi film a year
Bombay– Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who has worked in regional Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Punjabi cinemas, said she would like to stay true to her roots and will now try to make one Punjabi film per year.
Explaining her relationship with the state of Punjab, the actress said: “Punjab is very close to my heart. My emotions are rooted there, as are the people and places I love. I had a dream and I left my home to pursue bigger goals in life, but not a day goes by that I don’t remember my Punjab. It’s the beauty, its culture, the language, the food, the family bond which still exists; it is all part of my very being.
The actress, who will soon be seen in the upcoming Punjabi film Galwakdi ‘as Amberdeep Kaur, has made her plans for the future.
She added, “Over the years I have been a part of many regional and Hindi films, but I look forward to making at least one Punjabi film every year. I grew up in Punjab and now that I entertain audiences in all kinds of languages why should I leave Punjabi behind? I want my Punjabi compatriots to enjoy my work and I want to be able to produce good content for the Punjabi audience ”.
Ali Fazal joins Gerard Butler in ‘Kandahar’ action thriller
Bombay– Actor Ali Fazal is set to star in an action thriller titled “Kandahar” alongside Gerard Butler.
‘Kandahar’ is directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who has directed films like ‘Angel Has Fallen’, ‘Felon’, Greenland ‘and an upcoming film starring JK Simmons’ National Champions’ among many others.
Commenting on his participation in the project, an enthusiastic Ali said, “I always look forward to new and exciting ventures. We are all ready to start production soon ”.
‘Kandahar’ is based on the script, which the director developed in tandem with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune. Mitchell’s experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan shaped the story, and main filming of the film is set to begin in Saudi Arabia soon.
The film is produced by Thunder Road Films, the producers of “John Wick” and “Sicario”, G-BASE and Capstone Group.
Back home, we will soon see Ali in an untitled film by Arati Kadav. The actor took to his Instagram a few days ago to share the first look at the futuristic space film.
Vicky-Katrina wedding: event-related stickers must be affixed to vehicles
Jaipur– Ahead of the proposed wedding between Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Sawai Madhopur district on December 9, special instructions were issued to affix event-related stickers on all vehicles associated with the event.
In addition, all guests attending the wedding must have a full vaccination certificate and negative RT-PCR report, district collector Rajendra Kishan said on Friday.
The DC issued instructions regarding adherence to Covid guidelines during the wedding ceremony and informed hotel management and other relevant officials of public order, safety, traffic, parking, etc.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are set to tie the knot at Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9.
Speaking to the media, Kishan said, “The 120 guests attending the wedding must follow all Covid protocols, and only double-vaccinated guests will have access to the wedding venue.”
On Friday morning, the DC had called a meeting in this regard, which was attended by officials from the district administration, police, forestry department, hotel staff and event managers.
The meeting was called to ensure that adequate arrangements are in place for crowd control, proper traffic regulation, etc. (IANS)
