‘Christmas Again’: Chicago actor Professor DePaul Sean Parris on film’s ‘beautiful damage’ family message





CHICAGO (WLS) – Chicago actor Sean Parris is one of the many stars of “Christmas Again,” which premieres on Disney Channel and Disney +. The film was also shot in the city. “It was the time of my life,” Parris said. “It was so much fun. I’ve been a fan of the Christmas movies since I was a kid. It was like a mug of hot chocolate with marshmallows by the fire in my pajamas, and everything was good.” Parris came to his adopted hometown of Chicago to study theater at DePaul University, where he now teaches. He appeared on the big stages of the city. “That’s where I cut my teeth, became a better actor, learned to play, got my mom when I was bad, learned from it, that I got better, “he said. Parris plays Uncle Bruce in “Christmas Again”. “He’s so jovial, exciting and hopeful. He believes in the partnership he’s in, his marriage to a wonderful man, that’s how he got married with family. And he loves family. “said Parris. “He’s also, like, trained in judo. He loves judo. He’s an extension of who I want to be more of.” Bruce’s love for his family, Parris said, is a big part of the movie’s true message. “Family is a word that we fill as people. It doesn’t matter if you are related by blood, I have so many people in my life who are family who are not related by blood, who have been there for ever. more me sometimes than those related by blood, “he said.” Stop trying to put it in that perfect little box, let it get dirty because that’s what we are as than humans: a great mess. ” And Parris also had a message for the people of Chicago. “The people of Chicago, you know who you are, thank you for loving me and being there and being cool to me. Thank you, thank you and thank you,” he said.

