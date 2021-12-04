DC’s “Metal Men” movie in the works of Warner Animation – The Hollywood Reporter





Animation legends Ron Clements and John Musker, the acclaimed crew who have spent decades at Disney directing films such as The Little Mermaid, Aladdin and The princess and the Frog, are heading to DC. The duo teamed up with Celeste Ballard, a screenwriter who worked on Space Jam: A New Legacy, tackle animated feature film Metal men. Warner Animation Group is the home of the project, which is based on long-time DC ownership. Clements and Musker are producing and writing the treatment for the film, which they plan to direct. Craig Peck is executive producer. Allison Abbate, the former producer (The iron giant, the corpse bride) and now at the head of WAG, leads the studio project. Based on the DC Comics heroes created by Robert Kanigher and Ross Andru in 1962, the concept revolves around a brilliant scientist, William Magnus, and his creations: six highly advanced robots that have powers and personalities associated with their metals. respective – gold, iron, lead, tin, mercury and platinum. The group had their own title in the 1960s, then made frequent appearances in the DC Universe over the following decades. The stories ranged from comedic to dark, with the group sometimes on the run from government agents or even robot assassins. The group sometimes incorporated the value of an entire periodic table of metallic elements as new characters. The heroes made appearances in various animated series throughout the 1990s and 2000s, with Warners trying to develop live-action shots that involved, at various times, X Men producer Lauren Shuler Donner, writer and executive Geoff Johns, and Men in black filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld. Details of the new take were not revealed, but animation support and Ballard’s work on Space jam can indicate a direction. Ballard – replaced by WME, Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson – also worked on the TBS comedy Destroy and MTV sweet vicious, with both a boost and an irreverent humor. Clements and Musker’s expansive CVs have seen them act as writers, directors and producers on some of the greatest and most influential Disney films of all time, some featuring princesses and now iconic song numbers. , including the back-to-back success of the 1989s. Little Mermaid and the years 1992 Aladdin, films that led to Disney’s comeback in the 1990s. They were also behind the 1997s Hercules, 2002 Treasure planet, 2009 The princess and the Frog and 2016 Moana. The involvement of longtime pros is a blow to WAG, which is still in the nascent stages of its animation production. The Warners unit will rely more on the DC brand as it grows and the next step has DC League of Super Pets in theaters in May 2022.

