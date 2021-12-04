Ten pop culture movements that defined 2021 – the Minnesota Daily

From Olivia Rodrigo to British Royal Family drama: here are ten pop culture trends that have defined the year for better or for worse.

If panic defines 2020, then boredom defines 2021.

During the first half of the year, the vaccine rollout had just started and there was a widespread idea that 2021 would be a turbulent year of revival of nightlife. Well, reality set in, the variations came in, and the excitement died down.

As a result, the biggest pop culture touchstones of the year reflect both the deepening divisions of nations and how those divisions encourage audiences to devour the comfort food of pop culture: drama celebrity family, nostalgia, activities involving excessive screen time, etc. A year from now, with Americans from all walks of life desperately desperate for the normal and the way things were, here are ten of pop culture’s biggest movements:

Renaissance of the 2000s

As Y2K fashion returned, Travis Barker and Megan Fox enjoyed rebirths based on Instagrammable relationships, Bennifer 2.0 graced the tabloids, Lindsay Lohan landed a deal with Netflix, the public image of Paris Hilton was reconsidered and l hyper-pop hyperbolized the musical tropes of the 00s, nostalgia for the decade peaked in 2021.

#FreeBritney

In 2021, the Free Britney movement became the biggest headline in entertainment news. The fans who led the movement have often spoken of how they grew up with the star, allowing audiences to shamelessly revisit the pop music of their early childhood. Although Britney Spears’ tutelage is finally over, the reconsideration of her immeasurable talent and the ripple effects for the legacies of other pop stars (Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, etc.) will have an influence beyond the end of this year.

Astroworld Festival disaster

Travis Scott, a long-time perpetuator of chaos, now faces a $ 2 billion fine after nine people were crushed to death in crowds during the ill-planned festival he hosted. The festival stood out in a year that generally placed more emphasis on the health of the spectators. Astroworld has only stepped up the spotlight on every artist struggling with crowd management in addition to the constant threat of COVID.

British royal family drama

Earlier this year, family drama erupted when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped bombs in an interview with Oprah that encouraged audiences to reconsider the lasting interpersonal effects of the Crown’s racist colonial history. Weeks later, Prince Phillip passed away and the public began to think more about the inevitable monumentality of the Queen’s death. Not to mention the gluttony of other documentaries and re-imaginations of recent family history, including Spencer and The Crown.

Celebrities say they are anti-vaxx

In May, many believed Americans would consider the summer of 2021 to be the hot summer vax. Instead, an anti-vax movement emerged, the delta variant took hold, and chaotic public statements ensued. That you were more surprised by Nicki Minajs a cousin’s friend in Trinidad or Aaron Rodgers questionable use of the word immune, it became clear in 2021 that anti-vax positions had overtaken offensive tweets as the fastest way to tarnish a reputation.

Insurgency Day on Twitter

The events of January 6, 2021 obviously transcend pop culture, now ranking alongside September 11 and Pearl Harbor as one of the most infamous dates in the country’s modern history. However, it was also the culmination of the most important social media account of all time: President Donald Trumps on Twitter. False statements about when events turned out to be Jack Dorsey’s last straw. Meanwhile, memes about the days events unrelated to Trump spread like wildfire: old lady, the florida man who tried to escape with Nancy Pelosis’s desk and the Shaman QAnons look wild. It would be hard to find a single day on social media that mattered more to politics than January 6.

Kimyes passes away

Love ’em or hate’ em, the Kardashian Industrial Complex defined ’10s pop culture. Early in 2021, a turning point came in the form of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West breaking up. With Keeping Up With the Kardashians off the air and Donda makes a critical flop, the breakup symbolized how the tides of pop culture ultimately turned on the disconnected character of billionaire power couples.

Olivia rodrigo

With such an astronomical rise that she made quick comparisons with Billie Eilish 2019 and Lords 2013, Olivia Rodrigo has grown from an indescribable Disney star to the indisputable pop star of the day in the spring of 2021. When it comes to teenage prodigies, Rodrigos’ year of brilliance sums up not only her own success, but that of Taylor Swift. As T-Swift embarked on a landmark year, the Taylors versions offered listeners a way to better trace Rodrigo’s true origin.

Squid game

This year, the Netflix hit joined Parasite and BTS in a trio of South Korean media that bolstered the country’s international status as a supplier of taste. Like Parasite, the show examined the violent efforts ordinary people will take to escape exponentially growing economic inequalities, to become the most successful show in Netflix history by several parameters.

TikTok has established its resistance

In 2020, TikTok was a trend; in 2021, TikTok set the trends. Anyone who still describes the social media titan as an app for dancing teens has unfortunately fallen behind on the cultural conversation. Experts in food, fashion, music, comedy and breaking news now all depend on the creators of TikToks to keep the discussion going. PinkPantheress, The DAmelio Show, Addison Raes’ debut movie, Emily Marikos’ Salmon and Rice Dish, almost all of the unofficial theories surrounding Gabby Petitos’ disappearance and, yes, several dance follies all originated from the ever-changing landscape of the Internet’s new epicenter this year. . Luddits can dismiss the site as much as they want, but the point is, pop culture thrives from there and will likely continue as such for years to come.