Tadap actress Tara Sutaria says things are changing for women in Bollywood. Maintenance

Entertainment
Tadap actress Tara Sutaria says things are changing for women in Bollywood.
Tara Sutaria stars alongside Ahan Shetty in her first film, Tadap. In an exclusive conversation with IndiaToday.in, the actress talks about filming for Tadap, the genre of roles written for women in Bollywood, and more.
Tara Sutaria plays in Tadap.
Tara Sutaria plays Ramisa in Tadap. A Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu movie RX 100, Tadap marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty. The romantic action drama hits theaters on December 3.
In an exclusive conversation with IndiaToday.in, Tara spoke about Tadap, the balance between acting and singing, and how women are portrayed in Bollywood films.
Excerpts from the interview:
BY BEING PART OF TADAP
Even though Tadap is Ahan Shetty’s first film, it is also a special film for Tara Sutaria and she is very excited about it. She said: We’re both excited that the movie is coming out so soon after everything has opened up since the pandemic. We’re really grateful to come out at a time when the great movies are coming out. We are a fresh new pair. There is a lot to look forward to and we are thrilled.
ON FEMALE CHARACTERS IN BOLLYWOOD
Tara Sutaria is one of the promising new actresses in Bollywood. When asked if women are getting bigger roles now, she said: I think things for women are changing in the industry and it’s high time that happened. My character from Tadap, Ramisa, is strong and powerful. There is so much she has to do in this movie. I feel like there’s a certain part of the story where things change and twists and turns arise because of her. I can only speak for myself, but yeah, we’re getting some good roles now.
Watch the full interview here:
ON BALANCING HIS PASSION FOR SINGING AND ACTING
Tara Sutaria sang for a song from her upcoming movie, Ek Villain. Speaking of finding a balance between singing and performing, she said, I was a singer and not many people know that. It was before social media. I haven’t posted any songs. I have spent many years in the theater and have done a lot of productions, tours and travel. I will always continue this. Next year I have an album, Ek Villain Returns, in which I will sing. So I’m delighted to continue singing in addition to being an actor.
Ahan Shetty says Tadap will spark debate on nepotism, opens up on Kabir Singh's comparisons.

