NY Film Critics Circle 2021 Winners List – The Hollywood Reporter





The New York Film Critics Circle has selected Drive my car as his best picture of 2021. The Japanese film, which premiered at Cannes, is based on the short story of the same name by Haruki Murakami. Writer-director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s road movie explores love, loss, grief and healing. Hollywood journalist critic Stephen Dalton calls the Drive my car “A captivating and technically assured work with poetic depths and romantic ambitions. “ Jane campion The power of the dog won three awards: Best Director, Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee). Lady Gaga won the Best Actress award for her work in Gucci House, while Macbeth’s tragedyKathryn Hunter won the award for Best Supporting Actress. After being named Best Picture of 2021 by the National Board of Review on Thursday, Licorice Pizza won the NYFCC Best Screenplay award. NYFCC named The Mitchells vs. the Machines best animated film and West Side Story got top cinematic honors. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The lost girl, who topped the Gotham Awards on Monday night, took home the award for Best Debut Film, while Joachim Trier’s The worst person in the world was named best foreign language film and the film by Jonas Poher Rasmussen To flee was named best non-fiction film. The NYFCC presented three special awards, one for Film noir archives designer Maya Cade; a posthumous honor for Participant director Diane Weyermann, who passed away in October; and one to the critic, filmmaker and CEO of the NYFCC and four times chairman Marshall Fine. Founded in 1935, NYFCC’s membership includes critics of qualified daily and weekly newspapers, magazines, and online publications. Each year, the group meets in New York City to vote on calendar year film awards. In addition to the regular categories, which include Best Picture, Director, Actor and Actress, special independent awards are given to individuals and organizations who have made a substantial contribution to the art of filmmaking, including producers, directors. , actors, writers, critics, historians, film restorers and service organizations. Last year, NYFCC selected First cow as the best photo of 2020. Here is the full list of the 2021 winners: Better picture: Drive my car

Best Director: Jane Campion, The power of the dog

Best Actor: Benedict Cumberbatch, The power of the dog

Best Actress: Lady Gaga, Gucci House

Best screenplay: Licorice Pizza

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress: Kathryn Hunter, Macbeth’s tragedy

Best Animated Feature: The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Best photography: West Side Story

Best first film: The lost girl

Best Foreign Language Film: The worst person in the world

Best Fiction Film: To flee

Special price 1: Maya Cade for the creation of the Black Film Archive

Special price 2: Diane Weyermann, “Posthumous Award for Supporting Bold and Hard-hitting Films Making at Sundance and Participant”

Special Award 3: Marshall Fine “for his years of service as CEO of NYFCC and decades in the New York film scene”



