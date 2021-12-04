Lady Gaga defends her portrayal of Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife Patrizia ReggianiExBulletin



toggle legend Fabio Lovino / MGM

(Warning: this story contains spoilers from the movie Gucci House.)

In Gucci House, Lady Gaga’s character, Patrizia Reggiani, is famous for two reasons. She was married to Maurizio Gucci, grandson of company founder Guccio Gucci and was convicted of killing the fashion heir in 1995.

To prepare for the role, Gaga said she spent months studying Reggiani for director Ridley Scott’s new film.

“As an actress, I had to decide, ‘Did she have the gene for murder? Was she born a killer?’ And I don’t believe she was, “Gaga told NPR host A Martnez on Morning edition. “I think it was those trigger points of trauma throughout her life that turned her into what she has become, which was a monster.”

The movie, released on Thanksgiving in the United States, is based on the 2001 book The house of Gucci: a sensational story of murder, madness, glamor and greed.

Already, the film has attracted a lot of criticism. Lady Gaga and other actors try to speak with Italian accents.

On November 29, the heirs of former President Aldo Gucci, who was Maurizio’s uncle, issued a declaration saying that the portrayal of the family in the film was inaccurate and that they were described as “thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them”.

Asked about this criticism, Lady Gaga said her heart goes out to the family.

“It must be extremely painful to watch. A true life story appears in what is essentially our version of what we think is the truth and Ridley’s side of the story,” she said.

Lady Gaga added that she had done her best to make it “a story about women and survival.”

In the interview with NPR Morning edition, she discussed her role in Gucci House, from his focus to how the role came to him at a time of crisis in his own life.

Lead us through this process of nailing that accent.

Patricia was with me on set every day, and I spoke all the time with my accent and I am not fluent in Italian. I speak a little Italian. The Italian I speak, I speak with my own accent. I’ve known Donatella Versace for years, so I can sometimes speak like Donatella. So in a way, I took my time to erase the things that I do so that I could study the way she was speaking, so that it was genuine and real and and specific. So when she is younger you will notice her voice is louder and then later in the movie her voice is lower. So I approached this in a really scientific way. And because I’m a vowel and consonant singer, you learn all kinds of things to do with your mouth. So I studied in a very special way, but much of it was just time, focus, dedication and life.

What hold would you say the Gucci brand had on Patricia?



toggle legend Fabio Lovino / MGM

I think Patrizia was really intrigued that Maurizio didn’t want to be in the family business because she grew up with a lot less than him. She couldn’t imagine the idea that you would have a dynasty at your disposal, but wouldn’t want to take it over, cherish it, and rule it.

She was a survivor and she was sneaking in and out of the family. And I really tried to tap into this idea that it’s less about being an opportunist and more of – “How do I take what life puts in front of me” and “How can I be the best at it?” this domain ? “How do I grab it?” “How can I not only survive but win in a way my family has never won before?” “

You said that this role came to you at a difficult time in your life. Can you explain to us a little why this period was difficult for you?

I have a hard time with fame. For many years I have been grappling with this sort of existential crisis of love and artistic creation and also with the desire for a more private life. I found this character and read it and talked to Ridley, and Ridley said, “She really liked her.” And then I was like “what I can do” which is playing a killer and just playing something that lacks momentum where you just play an evil person for the duration of the movie. I do not care.

But the idea that she would have been a real young girl and a real woman who fell madly in love and thought she mattered because she was smart. I thought she mattered because she was strong. I thought she mattered because he loved her. And then be left behind and abandoned. I think that was the hat trick with this movie, is that there was heart in this movie, and I think it could easily have been something fascinating to watch. But I think it became something compelling, but also something that caused empathy for all the characters, that is, empathy for this family. This war, this war for their own skin and and this war for Gucci.

NPR’s Danny Hajek produced A Martnez’s interview with Lady Gaga for Morning Edition. Kroc Fellow Mia Estrada adapted it for the web.