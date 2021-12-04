San Diego County Reports Most New Daily COVID Cases Since September





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County reported 1,153 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a relatively high number that public health officials say is the result of Thanksgiving gatherings. The influx is up from reports in the 600 over the previous two days, increasing the county’s cumulative total number of cases to 387,203. The last time more than 1,150 cases were reported was on September 10. , when 1,188 cases were identified. Judge rejects groups’ request to block San Diego Unifieds vaccine mandate

County health officials believe the recovery is tied to Thanksgiving gatherings and not the new Omicron variant, which has yet to be identified in San Diego County. “Unfortunately, increases like these after the holidays are not unexpected,” said Dr Cameron Kaiser, deputy county public health official. “We are vigilant for any changes in the cases Omicron may cause, but we have seen similar spikes like this in the past.” Kaiser said similar peaks are expected to occur over the next two months due to other upcoming vacations. “County residents should be aware that Delta is still out there,” Kaiser said. “Indoor masking, vaccination and good hygiene are always strongly recommended. People shouldn’t be visiting family and friends or going to work if you are sick. The Omicron variant has been identified in Los Angeles and San Francisco. County health officials urge San Diegans to continue monitoring protective measures against all varieties of COVID-19, including the Omicron variant. San Diego County reported four more deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 4,350 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The number of COVID patients hospitalized in San Diego County rose from 292 Wednesday to 298, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients, 84 were in intensive care, unchanged from Tuesday. A total of 22,928 tests were reported to the county on Thursday, of which 4.1% came back positive. Local South Africans separated from loved ones due to omicron variant

The number of county residents who have received at least one injection of the COVID-19 vaccine is now nearly 2.66 million – or 84.7% of residents aged 5 and over. More than 2.36 million people, or 75.1% of residents aged 5 and over, are fully immunized. About 460,110 San Diego County residents aged 18 or older received a booster dose. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.



Close modal



Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fox5sandiego.com/news/coronavirus/san-diego-county-reports-most-new-daily-covid-cases-since-september/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos