Three Hollywood home robbery victims held at gunpoint





Authorities say three victims of a home theft in North Hollywood, California were held at gunpoint as suspects stole their money and watches. The theft took place just before 3 a.m. (PST) on Friday in the 1200 block of Albers Street in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told Fox News. LAPD LAUNCHES HOME FOLLOW-UP WORKING GROUP AFTER SERIES OF FLIGHTS “They pointed a gun in my face. At the moment they took my Rolex, they took my diamond bracelet, they took my girlfriend Rolex, they took our iPhones, $ 2,000 in cash in my pocket, they took it all, ”said FOX 11s male victim Gigi Graciette. “They told me, if you don’t want to shut up, I will [shoot you] in your face.” Two armed suspects robbed three victims, two men and a woman, taking money and their Rolex watches before fleeing, the LAPD said. One of the suspects is a black man in his twenties or thirties, who wore a black jacket, and the second suspect is a black man in his thirties or forties, who wore a black hat and beard, police said. SLAIN MUSIC EXECUTIVE’S WOMAN’S BEVERLY HILLS NEIGHBORS ENGAGE ARMED SECURITY ON INCREASE IN HOME THEFT The incident is called a “home theft” because suspects pulled up behind the victims as they got out of their vehicles in North Hollywood and began demanding their belongings at gunpoint, such as FOX 11 first reported. The LAPD announced in mid-November that it was investigating more than 110 robberies involving at least six different street gangs in which victims have been followed to their homes. The LAPD issued a “home theft” warning earlier in November after a series of incidents. The department subsequently developed a “home follow-up task force” in response to the current crime trend after one of these robberies resulted in a homicide on 23 November. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP A spokesperson for the LAPD told Fox News that home thefts appear to be “popping up all over” the city. One of the male victims told FOX 11 he had heard about the trend of home thefts, but didn’t think he would end up falling victim to it. Louis Casiano of Fox News contributed to this report.

