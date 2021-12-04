Bollywood Rewind | Kala Pani: Dev Anand fights for justice, with his love game at the rendezvous





In this weekly column, we revisit the nuggets of the golden years of Hindi cinema. This week we revisit the 1958 release of Kala Pani.

In the 1950s, director Raj Khosla was known as the pioneer of the “neo-black” movement in Hindi cinema with films like CID, Woh Kaun Thi?, Mera Saaya, among others. Khosla established his trademark style of thriller thrillers that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Khosla’s 1958 film Kala Pani, starring Dev Anand, Madhubala and Nalini Jaywant, joins his list of thriller thrillers where the protagonist fights the bad guys, without even knowing who those bad guys are, for the most part. Kala Pani opens with the unhappy expression of an old woman confronting her son Karan, played by Dev Anand. Karan, who learned that his father was dead, has just learned that his father was charged with murder 15 years ago and has been in a Hyderabad prison ever since. The use of the word “Kala Pani” here suggests that her father may be in solitary confinement. As soon as Karan learns of this, he rushes to Hyderabad to see his father. The father is not the kindest to Karan, but reveals that he was wrongly accused, so it’s now up to Karan to have his father’s name whitewashed. Kala Pani starts off as a thriller as Karan tries to gather evidence to prove his father’s innocence. However, within minutes of the film’s start, the love triangle aspect of the story takes over. The film positions Karan as a stereotypical hero – he fights for justice, but also novelist two women at the same time. The first woman he meets is Asha from Madhubala, a journalist whose aunt also runs the guesthouse where he is staying. Asha’s profession plays a key role in the plot’s progression, which was quite rare for the time. The second woman he meets is Nalini’s Kishori – a Lady of the Night who was one of the main witnesses to Karan’s father being put in prison. Kala Pani has a generous dose of song and dance, supported by plenty of plot twists. In fact, there are so many twists and turns that one sometimes wonders if Abbas-Mustan somehow took inspiration from the works of Raj Khosla. Dev Anand’s exuberant charm was at its peak in the 1950s, so it’s no surprise that even when he woos two women in the movie, you don’t see him as a cheater. Madhubala, who often appeared in comedic roles at the time, has a role that allows her to showcase her craft. Her avant-garde character makes you wonder why more filmmakers didn’t have professional women as their main characters. Of course, Kala Pani takes a lot of liberties in trying to pull the rug out from under your feet. But despite the amenities of the plot, Kala Pani fits perfectly into Raj Khosla’s repertoire. Dev Anand with Nalini Jaywant in Kala Pani. SD Burman’s music with songs like “Achha Ji Main Haari Chalo Maan Jao Na” and “Hum Bekhudi Mein Tumko” with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri makes him a sane artist who ticks the boxes on almost every front. Looking into 2021, Kala Pani doesn’t quite surprise you, and in some places it struggles to grab your attention, but that’s mainly because audiences in Hindi cinema are saturated with these pop-thriller crime thrillers. corn for ages. While packaged differently, Kala Pani still checks all the essential boxes for a popular movie. Bollywood rewind , Monsieur & Madame 55 | Aar Paar | Haqeeqat | Woh Kaun Thi | Junglee , Yaadéin | Sujata | Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje | Jagte Raho | Baazi | Saal Baad bees | Dosti | Mughal-e-Azam , Mother India | Anari | Chaudhvin Ka Chand | Boot Polish | Make Bigha Zamin | Devdas | Baiju Bawra | Shree 420 | Pyasa | CID | Madhumati | Naya Daur | Awara | Sharada | Do Aankhen Barah Haath | Bandini | Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam Kala Pani is streaming on YouTube.

