Pearland actor plays street reindeer in black comedy





Santas are on the villain list, but Pearland’s Jimmy Vollman comes to his defense as a comet in The Eight: Reindeer Monologues, which will be playing December 10-18 at Spring Street Studios in Houston.

It’s the first holiday show produced by Dirt Dogs Theater Co., which specializes in topical dishes like this dark comedy from Los Angeles playwright and television writer Jeff Goode.

What makes it a holiday spectacle? A is December and B is about Santa’s reindeer, Vollman said. But we don’t want to fool anyone into believing this is wellness holiday candy; it’s not. There are some funny moments, but it deals with pretty heavy topics. Chief among these is the Vixens’ assault claim against Santa Claus, which the reindeer discuss in different shades and perspectives as part of a support group. Comet, for example, refuses to believe the allegations because, he says, Saint Nicholas saved my life. When you hear stories of young deer gone wrong, that was me, says Comet. I ran into a bad crowd. Saint Nick helped me put those days behind me. Vollman worked for years as a fellow actor in Los Angeles before embarking on oil and gas construction and devoting himself as a husband and father to Pearland. However, his passion for acting drew him to the stage. It’s calling pretty hard, he said. In 2011, Vollman was selected in the Festival Of Originals Short Film Collection at the Southwest Theater in Houston. I used that energy to find an agent and became the on-air spokesperson for John Moore Services. Call Moore. Have more. It was me in the commercials. In 2018, Vollman found his tribe with Dirt Dogs Theater, which gave him 14 distinct roles in The Exonerated. Next, he starred in a winning screenplay by a Houston high school student in the annual Dirt Dogs student drama competition. Vollman also starred in a cover of Denise ONeals Fly on the Windshield, about a group of guys in rehab, for Shabach Enterprise at Midtown Arts & Theater Center (MATCH) in Houston. During the pandemic, he collaborated with Dirt Dogs on a filmed performance of Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 by Anna Deavere Smith. I played Shelby Coffey, the editor of the Los Angeles Times, when her apartment building was attacked, Vollman said. Trevor B. Cone directed The Eight: Reindeer Monologues. Besides Comet, other reindeer characters are Jeff Featherston (Dasher), Curtis Barber (Cupid), Todd Thigpen (Hollywood), Malinda L. Beckham (Blitzen), Holly Vogt Wilkison (dancer), Travis Ammons (Donner) and Katrina Ellsworth (Vixen). Shows are recommended for ages 15 and over. General admission is $ 25. Sundays and Mondays pay from $ 5. A discussion with the director and the cast will take place after the Thursday evening performance. Performances take place at Studio 233, Spring Street Studios, 1824 Spring St., Houston 77007. For more information call 713-521-5433 or visit https://bityl.co/9vSA. Don Maines is a freelance writer who can be contacted at [email protected]

