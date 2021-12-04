Paolo Sorrentino’s new film ‘The Hand of God’ is based on his teenage years in NaplesExBulletin

Italian director Paolo Sorrentino talks about his new film God’s hand, which hits US theaters on December 3. It’s about the tragedy he experienced as a teenager and the escape he found in the movies.

ARI SHAPIRO, HTE:

The latest work by Italian director Paolo Sorrentino, “The Hand of God”, is released in theaters tonight. The film tells about the tragedy that Sorrentino experienced as a teenager and how he escaped into the art of cinema.

NPR’s Sylvia Poggioli says it’s more low-key than her usually flamboyant work. She spoke with the director in Rome.

SYLVIA POGGIOLI, BYLINE: Paolo Sorrentino has worked in many styles; the political thriller “Il Divo”, the Sean Penn road movie “This Must Be The Place”, the Oscar winner, “The Great Beauty” and two surreal mini-series about fictional popes.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “THE YOUNG POPE”)

JAMES CROMWELL: (As Cardinal Michael Spencer) You will be a terrible Pope; most dangerous of modern times.

POGGIOLI: His new film, “The Hand of God”, is more sober and filled with tenderness. Sorrentino explains why this is so different from all of his previous work.

PAOLO SORRENTINO: (Via performer) In the past I would make films about issues and topics that I didn’t know about, so my camera would search for things. It was on a research trip. Here I was dealing with a subject that I am very close and very familiar with, so my posture was to stand still and let the actors do their job.

POGGIOLI: Both humorous and mystical, “The Hand Of God” is based on Sorrentino’s adolescence in Naples, a city of the 1980s to the glory of Argentinian footballer Diego Maradona playing for the local team. In a city where the sacred and the profane have mingled for centuries, the soccer star has been hailed by Neapolitans as a god.

(FROM THE FILM, “THE HAND OF GOD”)

UNIDENTIFIED ADVERTISER: (non-English language spoken).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSONS: Objective.

(APPLAUSE)

POGGIOLI: The film shows footage of Maradona’s famous and controversial goal against England in 1986, achieved, as the player later said, with a little help from the hand of God.

(APPLAUSE)

POGGIOLI: It was Maradona, says Sorrentino, who inspired him to become a filmmaker.

SORRENTINO: (Via an interpreter) My family background comes from a family that had virtually no contact with the artistic world, so there was no particular interest in literature, cinema or music. And my very first contact with an art form was watching Maradona play because her standards were so high it was very close to art. And that was the first step for me to focus my interest in the entertainment world.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG BY PINO DANIELE, “NAPULE E”)

POGGIOLI: The film’s backdrop is chaotic Naples – vulgar, lawless, but also vital and alluring. It is the story of the coming of age of Fabietto, Sorrentino’s alter ego; a clumsy teenager growing up in a loving family. Mother Maria loves to play pranks. Father Saverio is a banker and a fervent Communist. And Fabietto is surrounded by a sprawling group of quaint, eccentric parents, all natural storytellers, Sorrentino says.

SORRENTINO: (Via interpreter) They are real characters. Naples has a tradition which is completely unconventional in social behavior. They tend to perform all the time. All Neapolitans are actors in the making.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “NAPULE E”)

PINO DANIELE: (Singing in a language other than English).

POGGIOLI: The first half of the film is lively and funny. The second half is marked by tragedy. Fabietto leaves town to see his hero, Maradona, play. Back home, he learns that both parents have died from a carbon monoxide leak. He almost goes mad about it, crashing into the walls of the hospital. Fabietto realizes that Maradona inadvertently saved his life, but agonized over the loss, it is a life he cannot cope with. He wants to escape to an alternate reality.

(FROM THE FILM, “THE HAND OF GOD”)

FILIPPO SCOTTI: (Like Fabietto, through the interpreter) I don’t like life anymore now that my family has disintegrated. I want another, an imaginary life. I no longer like reality. Reality sucks. That’s why I want to make films, even though I’ve only seen three or four.

POGGIOLI: As Fabietto tries to come out of his grief, an unlikely older woman helps him through the rite of passage of losing her virginity.

(FROM THE FILM, “THE HAND OF GOD”)

BETTY PEDRAZZI: (Non-English language spoken).

POGGIOLI: “Don’t look at me,” said the woman to Fabietto. “Bury your face in my shoulder and think of the name of a girl you like. You must imagine the show,” she said, “because you can’t change the channel now.”

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “NAPULE E”)

DANIELE: (Singing in a language other than English).

POGGIOLI: “The Hand Of God” is the Italian contender for the best international feature film at the next Oscars. It hits theaters today and begins streaming on Netflix on December 15.

Sylvia Poggioli, NPR News, Rome.

(EXTRACT FROM “COME FLY WITH ME (INSTRUMENTAL VERSION)” BY THE O’NEILL BROTHERS GROUP “)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.