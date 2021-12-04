Who are the Tanzanian siblings Kili and Neema Paul, who have gone viral for their lip-syncing Bollywood videos?

The Tanzanian sibling duo Kili and Neema Paul have become Internet sensations.

If you’ve been on Instagram lately, you’ve probably come across videos of a sibling duo from Tanzania. Lip-syncing to popular Bollywood songs, this duo has captured the hearts of many internet users and celebrities, such as Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and many more.

Kili and Neema Paul became internet hotspots overnight after one of their videos went viral on Instagram. If you’re intrigued by this duo, read on to learn more about how they decided to infuse Bollywood into their content.

WHO ARE KILI AND NEEMA PAUL?

Kili and Neema are the brother-sister duo from Tanzania who have captured the hearts of internet users with their lip-syncing videos and groovy choreography. Kilis’ Instagram profile describes him as a dancer and content creator.

Kili Paul has over 180,000 subscribers on his Instagram and he promised his Instagram followers that he would also create an account for his sister Neema if he reached 100,000 followers. And he did!

Neema already has 2,500 subscribers on his Instagram.

Check out some of the best videos shared by the duo:

HOW DID THEY BECOME VIRAL?

Kili and Neema rose to fame after lip-syncing the song Raataan Lambiyan from the movie Shershaah.

The song composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur contained harsh Indian lyrics, but the duo did a great job of lip syncing and even received screams from Kiara, Sidharth and Jubin Nautiyal.

Kili and Neema already have several offers from Bollywood music composers to star in some upcoming projects.

