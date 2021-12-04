Death of Antony Sher: gifted theater actor dies at age 72





Sir Antony Sher died of cancer at the age of 72. The double Olivier Award-winning actor, best known for his work portraying Shakespeare, was diagnosed with the terminal illness in September. Her husband Gregory Doran, artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, had taken time off to care for him. On Friday, December 3, the RSC confirmed the passing of Sher, who was the company’s longtime associate artist. Acting Artistic Director Catherine Mallyon said: We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to Greg, as well as to Antony’s family and friends at this devastating time. Antony was deeply loved and admired by so many colleagues. He was a revolutionary role model for many young actors, and it is impossible to understand that he is no longer with us. We will ensure that our friends around the world have the chance to share tributes and memories in the days to come. Born in Cape Town, Sher has long been associated with RSC, having joined the company in 1982 and appeared in productions including Storm, Macbeth and Othello. Sher as Richard III in the Royal Shakespeare Company production in 1984 (Reg Wilson) His last show with the company came to John Kanis Kunene and the king in 2019, while he also recently starred in King Lear, the Henry IV play and Death of a seller. On the big screen he appeared in the Oscar-winning film Shakespeare in love and film adaptations of Macbeth and The winter tale. In addition, Sher was known for his writings, author of four novels, an autobiography, three plays, a television script and theatrical reviews. Sher and her manager husband Doran, with whom he has worked frequently, were one of the first same-sex couples to enter into a civil partnership in the UK in 2005. They married 10 years later, in 2015, a year later. that the first homosexual marriages took place. place. On his 2017 Commonwealth Tour, Prince Charles cited Sher as his favorite actor.

