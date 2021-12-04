Car of actor Kangana Ranaut arrested in Punjab, protesters demand apology

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s car was briefly stopped in Kiratpur Sahib, Punjab, by a group of people on Friday, asking for an apology for his remarks against the farmers’ protest.

Ranaut took to Instagram to share a series of videos, claiming her car has been attacked “by people claiming to be farmers.

“As I entered Punjab, a mob attacked my car … they say they are farmers,” she wrote.

I left Himachal and arrived in Punjab because my flight was canceled. My car was surrounded by a mob calling themselves farmers and attacking me, ”the actor said in the video.

Stating that she was very shocked by this behavior, Ranaut further mentioned that the mob had abused her with profanity and even threatened to kill her. Calling the situation a “mob lynching”, the actor questioned his “safety”.

“What will happen to me if I don’t have so much security with me?” Kangana asked in the video, adding that it was the result of people engaging in politics on her behalf. “If the cops hadn’t been there, they would have been openly lynching. Shame on these people! she said.

In a later video, she could be seen shaking hands with one of the demonstrators and talking to her.

An elderly woman asked Ranaut to think before she spoke. Jadd gall karni tan soch ke karni, “she said in Punjabi.

To this, the actor responded by saying that his statements were aimed at Shaheen Bagh protesters in Delhi who demonstrated last year against the center’s controversial citizenship law.

After the police convinced them, the protesters cleared his car from Rupnagar.

Previously, the actor had been accused of comparing protesting farmers to “Khalistani terrorists”. In the past, FIRs have also been recorded against her for her remarks.

