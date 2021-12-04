Mission Mt. Mangart wraps home in Vilar

A large crowd gathered at the VPAC on Wednesday for a screening of Chris Anthony’s new film, Mission Mt. Mangart.

Courtesy photo

On Wednesday evening, Chris Anthony presented his landmark documentary, Mission Mt. Mangart, to an energetic venue at the Vilar Center.

Denver-based blues singer Erica Brown set the stage for Anthonys’ tribute to the 10th Mountain Division with her moving rendition of the national anthem and America the Beautiful. Her visceral performance brought on a few tears, especially hers, as she quickly stopped to wipe them away. When she sings patriotic songs, she says she strives to bring everyone together as an American, and Wednesday’s extended standing ovation proved she did just that.

Mission Mt. Mangart Movie Poster

Courtesy photo

Following the patriotic spirit of the film, Anthony also greeted the veterans that evening, asking them to stand up, and later thanking the descendants of the 10th Mountain Division who were in attendance and supported his project. Overall, the atmosphere at Vilar was one of community, support and pride for our American heroes.

The Mission begins

Anthony’s intrigue in the 10th Mountain Division escalated after frequenting a bar and family-run hotel in Italy owned by Vail’s local Marco Tonazzi, who highlighted the outfit. Anthony eventually gained access to a manuscript on the role of the 10th Mountain Division in protecting the Italian border from Yugoslav invaders.

A watercolor on the front of the manuscript showed a large tear, which was actually torn during battle; enemy fire hit a backpack of soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division, which contained his painting. But the question was even more intriguing: why was the 10th Mountain Division still active near the Italo-Yugoslav border three weeks after Hitler’s defeat?

It turns out that the tenth mission did not end with Hitler. They helped push the Yugoslav army back from the Italian border and then held the line as peacekeepers. While stationed there, the ski soldiers looked up to the Julian Alps in particular, Mount Mangart, and decided to hold a ski race on the west face.

Mission Mt. Mangart begins with Anthony on Mt. Mangart presenting the story, then delves into the history of the 10th Mountain Division, with interviews from two veterans who live in California. It reviews recruiting, training and fighting troops in an artistic, informative and engaging manner.

The story takes place

While the Mt. Mangart mission recounts how the 10th Mountain Division managed to capture Riva Ridge, which enabled Allied forces to breach German defenses in the seemingly impenetrable Apennine mountains, it also recalls the deaths of soldiers from the 10th mountain who drowned while crossing Lake Garda in a DUKW (amphibious military vehicle) on April 29, 1945.

The 70-minute documentary goes far beyond the heroic acts of the 10, revealing the little-known story behind the division.

Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin talks about a woman’s role in recruiting the division’s first soldiers: Deborah Bankart, a well-known skier who has become the pretty and perky face of the effort.

Anthony didn’t rely solely on historical photos, videos (one of which highlights the spirit of training at Camp Hale with a rather humorous narration) and interviews for the film. He actually recreated the race on Mount Mangart in 2017.

The original race involved 500 soldiers, 76 of whom were running on skis they had captured from German troops. Only 25 skiers made it to the finish, on broken and rugged snow in 1945.

When Anthony recreated the race on the same face with vintage wooden skis (and skiers wearing 10th Mountain uniforms) the snow was horrible, dangerous and those skis just weren’t spinning, he said. he said during the questions and answers on Wednesday evening after the screening. Nonetheless, this is a brilliant recreation of the race, showing how much skiers had to steer and push their bodies around the turns to get around the bamboo gates.

A journey of fate

Anthony talks about his six-year project, which ultimately turned into Mission Mt. Mangart, like fate. Granted, it took a lot of work, but some things just fell into place.

For starters, the Slovenian government, military organizations and NATO welcomed him with open arms, granting him easy access to everything from historical documents to access to forestry services (for the Mount Mangart run). Then, the day before he left, he met a guide he had skied with on a Warren Miller movie about 20 years ago and mentioned that he could use a helicopter to get the final shot for the film. The guide made a call and they left the next day, without even signing a contract.

Once Anthony finished the film, the good things continued to flow: in April, Mission Mt. Mangart won the award for best historical film at the Cannes World Film Festival. Meanwhile, Anthony used his connections to present a live performance of the documentary’s original score (which he and composer Carlo Nicolau created) at the Colorado Symphony Orchestra. It was long, but it turns out the symphony had just gotten a giant screen and was looking for opportunities to incorporate video. In honor of Veterans Day, Mission Mt. Mangart premiered at the Denvers Boettcher Concert Hall, accompanied by live music from the Colorado Symphony.

And, the happy ripple effect doesn’t end there. The majority of proceeds raised from the film’s screening go to the Chris Anthony Youth Project, which provides experiential education, classroom mentors, financial support, and other educational resources that enhance classroom experiences.

Although big companies like Delta Airlines have offered to air the film on flights, Anthony is offering his documentary to ski clubs and other nonprofits as a fundraising opportunity. During the question-and-answer session, he said he didn’t want to saturate the viewing opportunities until small groups had a chance to benefit from the screenings. He is ultimately considering the film in museums and schools, and eventually on online platforms like Netflix.