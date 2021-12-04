Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about her life after divorce from Naga Chaitanya, reveals what keeps her going





There is no doubt that a divorce is very painful. And, ex-Tollywood couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are going through this difficult phase of their lives. While Chaitanya prefers not to talk too much about her divorce, Samantha has posted quite a few cryptic messages on her social networks and lets us understand that she is working to heal. For those unknown, it was October 2, 2021 that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya put an end to all speculation about their divorce by announcing their separation. The duo took to their respective social networks to post a joint statement which could read as follows: To all of our supporters. After much deliberation and reflection, Chay and I decided to go our separate ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was at the very heart of our relationship which we believe will always maintain a special bond between us. ” Recommended Reading: Malaika Arora Stuns In Maldives Bikini, Catches Her Handsome, Arjun Kapoor Scrolling Insta Recently, in an interview with Elle magazine, Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about the spiritual journey she embarked on after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Speaking of the same, she said: “It was everything I hoped for, and more. Something is changing in you forever. I feel God gave me just the right amount of strength to keep going. I even started meditating during the lockdown. . ” Going further in the interview, Samantha opened up about the social media trolling she faced after announcing her split from Naga Chaitanya and how she was hurt to have such hatred. She added: “I don’t demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions, but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only ask them to express their disappointment with one another. more civilized way. ” Suggested read: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s pre-wedding functions begin: they shine in a traditional Marathi look Speaking of Samantha’s spiritual journey, family man 2 the actress had taken a trip to the city of the gods, Rishikesh, also known as yoganagri. Drawing inspiration from her IG stories, she shared a series of photos from her vacation giving her fans the insanely beautiful views from her bedroom window. As she captured the wildness and serenity of nature in her camera, every photo Samantha took was the epitome of peace. During her trip to Rishikesh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu had stayed at the Roseate Ganges, a 5 star hotel located on the banks of the Ganges and offering picturesque scenes of the whole city and the hills that rise right in front of Rishikesh. She had also visited the famous Shri Swami Puroshotam Nand Ji Maharaj Vashishth Ashram and shared a beautiful quote from the place in one of her stories which could be read as follows: “The happiness we seek is within us.” Also read: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: no longer a rumor, after the opinion of district collector Madhopur On the work side, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam. SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

