Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria pledges to “take care” of the actor, criticizes critics: “I don’t want to lose you”

Alec Baldwin has a strong supporter in his wife Hilaria.

Since filming October 21 on the set of actor’s film “Rust”, Hilaria has been a staunch supporter of her husband despite the media attention and scrutiny.

On Thursday night, Baldwin, 63, opened up about the shooting that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in a revealing interview with George Stephanopoulos in which the actor said he may have taken his own life. ‘he felt responsible for the ordeal. .

Hilaria took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of herself and her husband kissing and kissing, gushing out of the “30 Rock” actor in the caption.

“I am here, I love you and I will take care of you. “Those were the only words that came to me when we heard that Halyna had passed,” she recalls. “I remember repeating that phrase over and over. The horrific loss, the torture suffered by her family and you, my husband, have kind of put in this unthinkable nightmare. “

Hilaria said she remembers the moment well, as photographers surrounded Baldwin to capture widely released footage of the star speaking on the phone as he cried.

“I couldn’t be near you to hug you, our phone connection, a visual that the world can see,” she continued. “Our public life is one that brings great joy to connecting with amazing people and tremendous trauma when it’s dark. Opinions + monetization of us get loud and overwhelming.”

Hilaria said she was “afraid” that Baldwin would “open up” publicly about the shooting because “I saw your mind broken, your sanity shattered, your soul in unimaginable pain.”

She noted, “Sometimes I wonder how much a body, a mind can take. I don’t want to lose you.”

“You know yourself and you wanted to talk. I’m proud of you,” she said springs before adding: “We are scared and we fall apart as some talk about us, for us gossip, conspiracies, ALL DAMN OPINIONS. Everything is twisted and turned upside down, torn apart, caught red-handed, even made up.”

The star said as “media, social networking and news” developed, she “lost [her] voice “and” stopped speaking because of fear “, but praised Baldwin for encouraging her to” speak, use my voice, stay faithful “.

“You were right and continue to inspire me,” she said. “You and I don’t always get things right, but we have a big heart and love each other deeply. We are completely different in almost every way. [single] way possible, but we are united in deep compassion. Alec, we are messy, unfiltered, and wear our hearts, naked, on our sleeves, that makes us targets and we are so sensitive that hurting ourselves is easy. As much as I want the pain to go away, I can’t imagine being any other way. It’s just who we are and who we are together. “

The yoga guru returned to his opening sentence and said that she and her husband “honor Halyna and her family” and hope “to understand how it happened and anything we can do to make sure that it does. does not happen again “.

“My Alec, I am here to heal all your pain that I can,” she concluded. “I’m not going anywhere. Forward to be Alec and Hilaria, messy, strong emotions, but a lot, a lot of love until the very end.”

Once Baldwin got wind of the post, he shared his response in the comments.

“I’m lucky. Sometimes it doesn’t feel like that to me,” he wrote. “But having you and our family, I’m the luckiest guy on Earth.”