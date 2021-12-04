Victims describe heartbreaking North Hollywood home robbery





NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA Police are looking for two suspects behind a violent North Hollywood home robbery on Friday morning.

The thieves whipped a woman with a pistol while threatening to shoot their victims if they did not cooperate. The theft follows the same pattern as more than 100 recent home robberies that prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to form a special task force. LAPD chief Michel Moore has warned the thefts are getting more violent, as was the case in Friday’s attack. Early in the morning on Friday, two thieves followed a threesome home from a Hollywood nightclub. The thieves stopped behind the victims as they dropped off a passenger in the 12000 block area of ​​Albers Street.

The victims, two men and a woman, described a heartbreaking ordeal. “He said to me, don’t look at me. I’m going to kill you. I’m going to kill you, and he hit me with a gun in the face,” said the victim. FOX 11.

“They pointed a gun in my face. At the moment they took my Rolex, they took my diamond bracelet, they took my girlfriend’s Rolex, they took our iPhones, $ 2,000 in liquid in my pocket, they took it all, “said one man victim Gigi Graciette of FOX 11.” They said to me, ‘If you don’t want to shut up I’m going [shoot you] in your face.'” The suspects were described as a man between 20 and 25, wearing a black jacket and a man between 35 and 40 with a beard. Both suspects were wearing gloves, police said.

The suspects drove away in a late-model white Toyota. In Los Angeles alone, police have identified 133 home theft cases in which armed teams followed people to expensive restaurants, clubs or neighborhoods or targeted people wearing expensive jewelry or driving fancy cars. .

Moore announced to the task force last week on the same day that a 23-year-old man was killed outside the Bossa Nova restaurant in what is believed to be linked to home robberies. Last month, actor Terrence Jenkins narrowly escaped a violent robbery attempt at his Sherman Oaks home on Wednesday. Armed robbers approached him as he was pulling up to his house, and when he rushed to escape them, they chased him. They shot him in a dangerous pursuit along Sepulveda Boulevard. Detectives noted that the victims were being followed to places such as Melrose Avenue, the Los Angeles Jewelry District, upscale restaurants and nightclubs in Hollywood and the Wilshire area. All of these flights are unrelated. Police said the attackers included teams with various gang affiliations. At least six different street gangs in LA have been identified, according to the LAPD. “We are of the opinion that these crimes are all a trend, similar to the trend we saw a year or two ago with ‘knock-knock’ burglaries in which different crews / gangs were involved in the same type of residential burglary,” said the LAPD. in a written statement. In years past, Los Angeles has been plagued by a trend in which burglars target the homes of athletes and celebrities using their tour and game schedules to determine if their homes will be empty. City News Service contributed to this report.

