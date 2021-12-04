First Friday Art Walk goes for gold in December

SEQUIM – The Olympic Peninsula Art Association will host an opening reception for its winter art exhibit and fundraiser at the first Friday Art Walk in Sequim this evening.

The reception will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Sequim Museum & Arts at 544 N. Sequim Ave. The museum’s opening hours are 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.

The annual event demonstrates the variety of media interests and diverse artistic talents of members of the non-profit Olympic Peninsula Art Association (OPAA), formerly Sequim Arts.

In-person viewing takes place December 1-18 and January 19-30. The show can also be seen at www.opaagroup.org.

The auction, accessible on www.2021membershow.opaashow.org, is available until December 17 only.

First Friday Art Walk Sequim is a self-guided tour of local art places in Sequim from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the first Friday of each month. Go to www.sequimartwalk.com to download and print a map, find special events, links and other information.

Each month has a color theme. December is golden to celebrate the winter solstice.

Initiated in 2006, the artistic walk is sponsored and produced by Renne Emiko Brock “with the mission of creating accessible and accessible artistic and cultural places that encourage the community to connect and celebrate expression and diversity”, t she declared.

COVID-19 health and wellness guidelines regarding masks, social distancing and limited capacity are being followed.

The other special events tonight are:

• The Karen Kuznek Reese Gallery at Sequim Civic Center, 152 W. Cedar St., presents a photo exhibit featuring Marina Shipova’s favorite historical photographs of the Olympic Peninsula.

It includes a digital presentation of Shipova’s work on a large screen that can be viewed at any time through the Civic Center window. Shipova was selected as an Artist Fellow for the Sequim Understory Project, a venue creation program that will culminate in the design of Centennial Place at the corner of Sequim Avenue and Washington Street.

• “The Importance of Kindness,” Sequim Civic Center, is the theme of an exhibit of ornaments created by fourth-grade / 9-year-old students in the Sequim School District, private schools, and those who attend school. residence.

The ornaments will be on the community tree.

• The Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., presents the group show “Celebrating the Light” welcoming the holiday season in shop windows. From an illuminated laminated glass sculpture to various whimsical paintings and pottery, the artists represent the mystery of light in art form.

Additionally, the Annual Gift Gallery, a special holiday exhibit, is featured in the Main Gallery in December.

• Wind Rose Cellars, 143 W. Washington St., welcomes local watercolor artists in December.

Participating Art Friends artists are Beverly Beighle, Connie Drysdale, Melissa Doyel, Wendy Goldberg, Eva Hidalgo, Roger Huntley, Allyne Lawson, Jerri Moore, Shirley Rudolf and Randy Washburne.

• Pacific Pantry, 229 S. Sequim Ave., is open until 7 p.m. and will feature artist Jaiden Dokken.

• Pacific Mist Bookstore, 122 W. Washington St., is home to Jean Wyatt, a Sequim artist who imagines everyday things like household life, classic trucks, nature, and sports for birds, cats and other animals.

• The Olympic Theater Arts Center, 414 N. Sequim Ave., is presenting a 7:30 pm performance of “A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play”.

Adapted for the stage by Joe Landry, with music by Kevin Connors and directed by Olivia Shea, this production returns to the Dickensian classic but as told from the set of a 1940s radio show.

Tickets for performances until December 19 can be purchased online at olympictheatrearts.org or by calling 360-683-7326.

• A Stitch in Time Quilt Shoppe, 225 E. Washington St., will feature work by Peninsula Art Quilters, pieces that match the color theme of the month. Each of the four quilts featured in the “Collaboration” exhibit were designed and mastered by several members of this local group.

A Stitch in Time encourages people, if they have a quilt they made that coincides with the color designated for the Art Walk, to drop it off at their store on the day of the walk with their label and the information attached to it. their quilt.

This is also the last chance to purchase raffle tickets for the 2021 Sunbonnet Sue Annual Quilt; the draw is scheduled for Wednesday.

• Sequim Spice and Tea, 139 W. Washington St., offers tea mixes, teapots, mugs and culinary gifts.

• Cedarbrook Lavender Gift Shop, 120 W. Washington St., sells farm-fresh lavender creations, treats, and vintage home décor.

• Rainshadow Café, 157 W. Cedar St., has plenty of outdoor and indoor seating with a full menu and beverage options.

To enter as a location or artist on the official First Friday Art Walk Sequim map, list and website, contact Emiko Brock at 360-460-3023 or [email protected]. The Art Walk Facebook page is at www.facebook.com/sequimartwalk.

Gretchen Sotebeer, whose work “A Childhood Friend” is featured here, joins other members of the Olympic Peninsula Art Association in organizing the fundraising for the exhibition and sale of member art. winter of the group during the First Friday Art Walk at the Sequim Museum & Arts. Gretchen Sotebeer, whose work “A Childhood Friend” is featured here, joins other members of the Olympic Peninsula Art Association in raising funds for the group’s Winter Membership Art Sale during of the first Friday art walk at the Sequim Museum Arts.



