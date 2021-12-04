Entertainment
First Friday Art Walk goes for gold in December
SEQUIM – The Olympic Peninsula Art Association will host an opening reception for its winter art exhibit and fundraiser at the first Friday Art Walk in Sequim this evening.
The reception will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Sequim Museum & Arts at 544 N. Sequim Ave. The museum’s opening hours are 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.
The annual event demonstrates the variety of media interests and diverse artistic talents of members of the non-profit Olympic Peninsula Art Association (OPAA), formerly Sequim Arts.
In-person viewing takes place December 1-18 and January 19-30. The show can also be seen at www.opaagroup.org.
The auction, accessible on www.2021membershow.opaashow.org, is available until December 17 only.
First Friday Art Walk Sequim is a self-guided tour of local art places in Sequim from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the first Friday of each month. Go to www.sequimartwalk.com to download and print a map, find special events, links and other information.
Each month has a color theme. December is golden to celebrate the winter solstice.
Initiated in 2006, the artistic walk is sponsored and produced by Renne Emiko Brock “with the mission of creating accessible and accessible artistic and cultural places that encourage the community to connect and celebrate expression and diversity”, t she declared.
COVID-19 health and wellness guidelines regarding masks, social distancing and limited capacity are being followed.
The other special events tonight are:
• The Karen Kuznek Reese Gallery at Sequim Civic Center, 152 W. Cedar St., presents a photo exhibit featuring Marina Shipova’s favorite historical photographs of the Olympic Peninsula.
It includes a digital presentation of Shipova’s work on a large screen that can be viewed at any time through the Civic Center window. Shipova was selected as an Artist Fellow for the Sequim Understory Project, a venue creation program that will culminate in the design of Centennial Place at the corner of Sequim Avenue and Washington Street.
• “The Importance of Kindness,” Sequim Civic Center, is the theme of an exhibit of ornaments created by fourth-grade / 9-year-old students in the Sequim School District, private schools, and those who attend school. residence.
The ornaments will be on the community tree.
• The Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., presents the group show “Celebrating the Light” welcoming the holiday season in shop windows. From an illuminated laminated glass sculpture to various whimsical paintings and pottery, the artists represent the mystery of light in art form.
Additionally, the Annual Gift Gallery, a special holiday exhibit, is featured in the Main Gallery in December.
• Wind Rose Cellars, 143 W. Washington St., welcomes local watercolor artists in December.
Participating Art Friends artists are Beverly Beighle, Connie Drysdale, Melissa Doyel, Wendy Goldberg, Eva Hidalgo, Roger Huntley, Allyne Lawson, Jerri Moore, Shirley Rudolf and Randy Washburne.
• Pacific Pantry, 229 S. Sequim Ave., is open until 7 p.m. and will feature artist Jaiden Dokken.
• Pacific Mist Bookstore, 122 W. Washington St., is home to Jean Wyatt, a Sequim artist who imagines everyday things like household life, classic trucks, nature, and sports for birds, cats and other animals.
• The Olympic Theater Arts Center, 414 N. Sequim Ave., is presenting a 7:30 pm performance of “A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play”.
Adapted for the stage by Joe Landry, with music by Kevin Connors and directed by Olivia Shea, this production returns to the Dickensian classic but as told from the set of a 1940s radio show.
Tickets for performances until December 19 can be purchased online at olympictheatrearts.org or by calling 360-683-7326.
• A Stitch in Time Quilt Shoppe, 225 E. Washington St., will feature work by Peninsula Art Quilters, pieces that match the color theme of the month. Each of the four quilts featured in the “Collaboration” exhibit were designed and mastered by several members of this local group.
A Stitch in Time encourages people, if they have a quilt they made that coincides with the color designated for the Art Walk, to drop it off at their store on the day of the walk with their label and the information attached to it. their quilt.
This is also the last chance to purchase raffle tickets for the 2021 Sunbonnet Sue Annual Quilt; the draw is scheduled for Wednesday.
• Sequim Spice and Tea, 139 W. Washington St., offers tea mixes, teapots, mugs and culinary gifts.
• Cedarbrook Lavender Gift Shop, 120 W. Washington St., sells farm-fresh lavender creations, treats, and vintage home décor.
• Rainshadow Café, 157 W. Cedar St., has plenty of outdoor and indoor seating with a full menu and beverage options.
To enter as a location or artist on the official First Friday Art Walk Sequim map, list and website, contact Emiko Brock at 360-460-3023 or [email protected]. The Art Walk Facebook page is at www.facebook.com/sequimartwalk.
Sources
2/ https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/first-friday-art-walk-goes-for-gold-this-december/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]