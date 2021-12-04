Super Nintendo World shows significant progress at Universal Studios Hollywood





Guests of Universal Studios Hollywood look forward to the day when they can embark on their own larger-than-life adventure with Mario, Peach, Luigi, Donkey Kong, Bowser, and many other popular Nintendo characters. No date or timeline has been set for the opening of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood, but progress is being made. Editor Michael Felker said on Twitter: I am terrified. Its construction. #Universal Studios #mario I am terrified. Its construction. #Universal Studios #mario pic.twitter.com/7tFWv0eawT – Michael Felker (@Felkdawg) December 2, 2021 In this latest aerial photo of the area, which is Bowser’s Castle, you can see purple signs are now placed around the world to accompany the bright green hills that have been placed around the building. This is a significant step up from what we saw a few months earlier, where this whole area was just scaffolding. It had previously been reported that there was a lot of progress being made on the chain tube as well, and it is speculated that this will be the entrance used to enter the world, as we saw at Universal Studios Japan. This is what Universal has already announced about Super Nintendo Worlds under construction all over the world. Imagine the thrill of embarking on a larger-than-life Nintendo adventure. Gigantic piranha plants come to life. Question blocks, power-ups and more surround you. And Mario and all of his friends are here to draw you into a whole new world. You will enter an entire kingdom filled with excitement, gameplay, iconic Nintendo heroes and villains. And it’s happening at three Universal theme parks around the world. The creative visionaries behind the legendary worlds and characters of Nintendo work collaboratively with the creative teams behind the attractions at the successful Universals theme park. Their goal: to bring the characters, action and adventure of Nintendo video games to life within Universal theme parks. And to do it in new and innovative ways that capture what makes them so special. All the adventure, fun and fantasy you experience through a screen will now be all around you in an incredibly authentic way. On the East Coast, it has already been confirmed that Super Nintendo World at Universal Orlando Resort will be built in the new Epic Universe Park. The park is currently under construction and is expected to open in 2025. What are you most looking forward to when Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood opens in the future?

