Here are the details of their wedding festivities





As fans are eager to learn more and more about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding and when and where they will be celebrating their special day, sources from Republic Media Network recently unveiled a preview of the interior of the wedding venue just before the start of the wedding festivities. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding program will include Sangeet, Mehendi, etc. Some of the greats of Bollywood as well as other cricketers and businessmen will attend. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding calendar Ahead of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, the duo will plant a sapling and then head to their wedding festivities. Katrina and Vicky will have their court wedding on December 3, under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, followed by their wedding festivities, including their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on December 8, marriage ceremony according to Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and guests will leave the hotels on December 10. On the other hand, our sources also revealed fireworks at the venue ahead of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. Take a look at the exclusive interior photo of the pre-wedding fireworks display at the couple’s venue. Image source: Republic Media Network Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Wedding Guest List Many celebrities namely Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar and others will attend their wedding as hotel rooms have been booked under their names. Several hotels have been booked to accommodate the guests in Sawai Madhopur while three have also been booked in Jaipur. The guest will arrive by 22 charter planes in Jaipur, then be driven to Sawai Madhopur in 70 luxury cars. Image: Instagram / @katrinakaif / @ vickykaushal09 Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/bollywood-news/katrina-kaif-vicky-kaushal-wedding-schedule-here-are-details-of-their-wedding-festivities.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

