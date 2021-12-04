Antony Sher, actor and writer, 1949-2021

Sir Antony Sher was one of the main actors of his generation. A brilliant performer of Shakespeare, he was Honorary Associate Artist of the Royal Shakespeare Company, where he gave many of his finest performances.

Her death at the age of 72 left the company and the theater world without one of its greatest and most versatile performers. When her terminal illness was announced in September, her husband Gregory Doran, artistic director of RSC, took compassionate leave to care for him.

Sher’s Shakespearean career spanned four decades. After working at Liverpool Everyman and with Gay Sweatshop, in 1982 he joined RSC. In 1984, he gave a sensational and incredibly wicked performance as Richard III, rushing onto the stage with crutches like “the spider in a bottle” from Shakespeare’s text. It was a career defining role, grasped by the many greats who had played him before and foreshadowing the astute physique and daring Sher would bring to his acting.

He won the Olivier Award in 1985 for both this performance and his West End role as New York drag queen in Harvey Fierstein Torch Song Trilogy, saying in his acceptance speech: “I am very happy to be the first actor to win an award for playing both a king and a queen.”

He went on to play many of the Bard’s greatest characters, often for the RSC: Macbeth, Prospero, Lear, Shylock, Iago and, in 2014, Falstaff in Henry IV. As a beloved thug, Sher delivered a masterpiece of venal charm and duplicity: bubbly, mischievous but suddenly revealing a streak of cold cruelty. He wrote an illuminating book on the experience, Year of the Fat Knight: The Diaries of Falstaff.

Sher was born in Cape Town, South Africa, in 1949 to a Lithuanian-Jewish family. He moved to the UK in 1968 where he studied drama at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art. He would return to his South African roots with one of his last performances. At John Kani Kunene and the king (2019), he played an aging and cantankerous South African actor preparing for the role of King Lear.

It was an immensely moving performance, typically subtle and precise, with Sher finding the deep wells of fear beneath all of the old character’s boast. But he also gathered memories of his childhood in apartheid South Africa and his enduring relationship with Shakespeare: Sher himself had given a stunning performance as Lear a few years earlier.

He excelled at delivering such rich, multi-layered performances and finding the underlying fear, guilt, or panic that drives a character. One of his most recent appearances was as a silky and frightening Inquisitor in Harold Pinter’s Study of Persecution, One for the road. Two decades earlier, he was a disturbing lead in the Arturo Ui at the National Theater.

He gave a masterful performance as Willy Loman in Doran’s production of Death of a seller in 2015, and fascinating as Sigmund Freud in Terry Johnson Hysteria. As Arthur Miller’s tormented Jewish protagonist Phillip Gellburg Broken glass, he painted an accurate picture of the emotional restraint consumed from within by pain and self-loathing.

Sher and Harriet Walter in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” © Robbie Jack / Corbis / Getty

Sher had an affinity with strangers and with those who were uncomfortable with themselves. “I was never built to play the hero,” he told the Financial Times in 2012. “And they’re not as rewarding to play. to press in.

He brought to these roles his personal experience as a white, gay and Jewish South African. He was ashamed that his family, having fled persecution themselves, did not question the apartheid system. When he first came to England, he tried to distance himself from his nationality and hide his sexuality. But gradually he learned to embrace his identity and tap into his insecurities.

“I spent a lot of time trying to deny the three things that I was,” he told the FT, “Jewish, gay and South African – all were ashamed of me. And I tried not to be these three things, which is nonsense. How not to be who you are Especially as an actor, because you can’t start being other people until you know who you are.

In person, he was warm, courteous, very funny and of a questioning intelligence. A highly accomplished writer and artist, as well as an actor, he has written a number of plays including username and First (adapted from Primo Levi’s Auschwitz story) and The giant (about the relationship between Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci). He also wrote several memoirs, an autobiography and four novels. Intermediate post, her first novel, recounted the trip her family had made from Eastern Europe to South Africa.

He saw his acting and his painting as complementary – two different forms of portraiture (in 2009 he completed “The Audience,” a huge autobiographical painting of dozens of people important to him). In 2000, he was knighted for his services to the theater.

Sher and Doran tied the knot in 2015, a decade after their civil partnership, and the two have often worked together. But Sher revealed that their favorite pastime at home was watching wildlife programs. “It’s good for actors to face these things that we have to act on,” he said wryly. “Panic, pain and death.”