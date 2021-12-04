Tree lighting ceremonies in the valley





Beaver Creek was the first of the cities to hold its annual tree-lighting ceremony, which took place over Thanksgiving weekend this year.

Madison Miller, Vail Resorts / Courtesy Photo There may not be snow, but the towns across the valley are turning into winter wonderland again thanks to lights, ornaments and other elaborate holiday decorations. This week, a number of towns and places in Eagle County are holding official holiday tree lighting ceremonies to unveil the shining and glittering trees that many serve as the centerpiece of celebrations throughout the year. holiday season. While some have started early and have already completed their ceremonies, the trees will all be standing throughout the New Year, and visitors are encouraged to stop at the following locations at any time to admire, take photos and s to have fun. Upcoming tree lighting ceremonies Gypsums Home for the Holiday Celebration – Saturday December 11 Gypsum Public Library and City Park are having a free, family-friendly holiday celebration with tours with Santa, reindeer, Christmas carols, crafts, and of course, holiday tree lighting. The celebration will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday evening. Hot chili and hot chocolate will be offered on site and will be made available with a suggested donation. Home for the Holidays will also include a special book signing for Gypsum’s history book, “Gypsum Days: Pioneers, The Poor House & Progress”, by local historian Kathy Heicher. Vail Tree Lighting – Sunday December 12 Guests are invited to kick off Vail’s Vacation by lighting up the village with the Vail Village Vacation Tree lighting on Slifer Square, located across from the Vail Village parking lot, next to the 10th anniversary statue mountain walk. The ceremony will take place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday evening, and there will be a special appearance by Santa Claus on site, as well as Dickensian singers singing classic holiday tunes. Lighting for the Vail Village holiday tree in Slifer Square will take place next Saturday.

Vail Resorts / Courtesy photo Trees already lit up for the holidays If you are looking for a place to take those festive family photos, these trees are already lighted up, decorated and ready to be photographed. Castor Creek The Beaver Creeks annual tree lighting ceremony is always the first of the year and takes place on Thanksgiving weekend. This year marked the 41st Tree Lighting Ceremony, which took place on Friday, November 26. The tree is located in the middle of the village next to the ice rink and is one of the tallest decorated trees in the valley. Town of Minturn The Minturn Vacation Tree is located on the corner of Main Street and Toledo in downtown Minturn. This year, the lighting took place on Friday December 3 and featured singers, a reading of “It was the night before Christmas and lots of hot chocolate. The Minturn Holiday Tree (shown here in 2019) is located on the corner of Main Street and downtown Holy Toledo.

Cindy Krieg / Courtesy photo The Town of Minturn, the Minturn Community Fund and The Salvation Army also teamed up for their annual holiday Christmas tree and handed out ornaments with instructions for holiday donation to lighting. Additional ornaments will be available on the tree in the Town Hall lobby, and those who wish to sponsor a child in need can drop by this location next week to see what ornaments remain. Gifts must be dropped off at Town Hall during normal business hours, no later than December 21. Vilar Performing Arts Center Tree Each winter, the Vilar Performing Arts Center transforms its interior with lights, garlands and, at the center of it all, a living tree painstakingly decorated by Facilities Manager Dean Davis and professional vacation decorator Sarah Foster. The 18-foot white fir is brought through the doors and up the spiral staircases by a team of seven, and Davis and Foster then work for five full days directing and finishing the decorations. The 18-foot white fir tree is the centerpiece of the vacation decor at the Vilar Performing Arts Center.

Carolyn Paletta / Vail Daily While most of the trees in the outdoor city are decorated only with lights, this completed indoor piece includes a well-rounded collection of sparkling musical notes, forest creatures, snowflakes, light bulbs, ribbons, icicles and more, with gifts waiting under the tree.

