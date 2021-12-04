Yvonne Wilder Dead: “West Side Story” actor was 84





Yvonne Wilder, the actress known for her work in “West Side Story”, “Seems Like Old Times” and numerous television shows, died on November 24 at her Los Angeles home. She was 84 years old. Wilder played the role of Consuelo in Robert Wise’s historic 1961 film adaptation of the Broadway musical “West Side Story”. She also appeared in a West End production of “West Side Story” and in the first international touring production of the musical Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim. Wilder was known to her friends for her love of dancing and her fiery sense of humor. “West Side Story” co-star George Chakiris recently praised his contribution to stage production and film. “Yvonne Wilder had an extraordinary and unique sense of humor. I performed the play in London with Yvonne, so I knew her before the film, ”George Chakiris told TCM in May. “But Yvonne’s humor has been adopted by all of us.” Born Yvonne Othon in the Bronx, Wilder grew up on the Upper West Side of New York to a family of Puerto Rican and Cuban descent. She attended the High School of Performing Arts in New York and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London. In the mid-1960s, after changing his last name, Wilder was part of a comedy duet with actor Jack Colvin. Colvin and Wilder played the West Hollywood troubadour, and the duo have also made numerous appearances on television variety shows, including “The Tonight Show,” “The Ed Sullivan Show,” and programs hosted by Merv Griffin and Dean Martin. . Onscreen, Wilder co-starred with Goldie Hawn and Charles Grodin in 1980s “Seems Like Old Times” and she had a small role in Mel Brooks’ 1976 “Silent Movie”. She recorded dozens of TV credits over the years, from “Bracken’s World”, “Room 222” and “The Courtship of Eddie’s Father” in the late 1960s and early 1970s to “Archie Bunker’s Place”, “Gimme a Break”, “Operation Jupon” and “Full House”. Along with her third husband, Bob Kelljan, Wilder co-wrote and starred in the cult 1971 horror film “The Return of Count Yorga”. This film also marked the first credits of future stars Mariette Hartley and Craig T. Nelson. In the 1990s, Wilder turned to painting and sculpture. His work has been exhibited at the Santa Monica Art Institute. She is survived by Zach Kleiman, her fifth husband of 21 years and companion of 42 years. Survivors also include a son, Chris, and two grandchildren.

