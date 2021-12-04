Trevor Noah slammed for detonating Moderna CEO’s vaccination campaign





No one is laughing at “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah’s fresh take on coronavirus vaccine maker Moderna. The late-night comedian appears to be wary of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, who recently publicly expressed concerns about the resistance of his vaccine against the Omicron variant. Noah questioned Bancel’s intentions because he alleges that the pharmacy boss may not be the “most objective source” for pandemic predictions. “For one thing, almost all of Omicron’s cases have been mild so far,” the 37-year-old host began in a clip shared on social media. “But on the other hand, the guy who’s set to make millions of dollars from new vaccines says we need new vaccines, eh?” “ Like a travesty of Bancel, Noah scoffed, “If we don’t make a new vaccine, this disease could be with us.” Ferrari … I mean ‘forever’. Sorry, I was thinking of something else, ”suggesting that the billionaire French businessman might prioritize his bank account over epidemiological issues. Some viewers were obviously furious not at the idea of ​​stuffing Bancel’s wallet, but at Noah’s cynicism. Noted a Twitter user: “It seems to be spreading an anti-vax point of view.” Others, however, seemed to fully agree, though perhaps not the kind Noah had anticipated. As a skeptic pointed out, “Sacred cow !!! You can finally see it. The CEO of Pfizer also said that we will need these vaccines every year. ” Meanwhile, Rafael Shimunov, a Queens-based political activist with nearly 53,000 followers, aimed to clarify Noah’s statements, saying, “To all the covidiots who think this means Trevor Noah has joined your death cult: you can beware of Big Pharma AND believe in vaccines and science, just as you can beware of Big Tech using your phone to read this. “ It was earlier this week that Bancel confessed fears of a “material decline” in the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine against new strains of the disease, such as the Omicron variant, which has been detected in more than 30 countries to date, including 10 cases reported in five states, including New York, on Friday, according to several state health officials. “There’s no world, I think, where (efficiency) is the same level as we had with Delta,” he told the Financial Timies. “I think it’s going to be a big drop. I don’t know how much because we have to wait for the data. But every scientist I’ve spoken to tells me, “It’s not going to be good,” he added. The World Health Organization has so far classified Omicron as a “variant of concern.” Meanwhile, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan hoped to quell the panic in a recent statement, Reuters reported Friday, noting that it’s not yet as threatening as the Delta variant. “How worried should we be?” ” she said. “We have to be prepared and careful, don’t panic, because we are in a different situation than we were a year ago.”

