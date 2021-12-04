Antony Sher, actor of “Shakespeare in Love”, died at 72 years old





Antony Sher, the South African-born theater actor known for his Shakespearean roles, has died of cancer. He was 72 years old. The news was revealed by the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) on Friday. Sher was born in South Africa in 1949 and grew up there before moving to London to study at the Webber-Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art 1969-1971. He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1982. In the movies, Sher was known for his roles in “Shakespeare in Love” (1998), “Mrs. Brown” (1997), “The Wolfman” (2010) and “Erik the Viking” (1989), but it’s in theater he made a name for himself by winning twice the Olivier for Best Actor – in 1985 for “Richard III” and “Torch Song Trilogy” and in 1997 for “Stanley”. He also won a BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best Actor for the one-man show “Primo” (2007). Sher was an Honorary Associate Artist at the CBC and the husband of the institution’s Artistic Director, Gregory Doran. Sher was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year and Doran took compassionate leave from his role in September to care for him. Catherine Mallyon, Executive Director of RSC and Erica Whyman, Acting Artistic Director, said in a joint statement: “We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to Greg, as well as to the family of Antony and their friends at this devastating time. Antony has had a long association with RSC and a hugely celebrated career on stage and on screen. Antony’s last production with the company was in the two-handed film “Kunene” and “The King,” written by her friend and fellow South African actor, writer and activist, John Kani. “Antony was deeply loved and greatly admired by so many colleagues,” added Mallyon and Whyman. “He was a revolutionary role model for many young actors, and it’s impossible to understand that he’s no longer with us. We will ensure that our friends around the world have the chance to share tributes and memories in the days to come. “ Sher’s recent productions at RSC include “King Lear”, Falstaff in the plays “Henry IV” and Willy Loman in “Death of a Salesman”. Previous historical performances have included Leontes in “The Winter’s Tale”, Iago in “Othello”, Prospero in “The Tempest” and title roles in “Macbeth”, “Tamburlaine the Great”, “Cyrano de Bergerac”, as well as his career defining “Richard III”. He also played Ringo Starr in “John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert” by Willy Russell. Sher’s autobiography “Beside Myself” was published in 2002. RSC President Shriti Vadera said: “Our hearts go out to Greg today, as on behalf of all of the RSC Board members, past and present, we express to him our deep sadness, affection. and condolences and to the other members of Antony’s family. Antony was beloved in the RSC and touched and enriched the lives of so many.

