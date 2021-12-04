The holidays are in full swing for San Antonio’s art and entertainment venues

With the delta variant blues behind us and omicron anxiety looming, local art and entertainment venues have started their holiday seasons with the intention of spreading joy, warmth, and gifting opportunities to people. San Antonians.

Below is a list of selected shows and events. The San Antonio Report will update this list as more notices come in.

Please check each site’s website for ticket information and updates on pandemic security requirements and restrictions.

Classical music and choral songs

For classical music fans who miss the usual dormant holiday concerts of the San Antonio Symphonys, the Middle Texas Symphony offers his Home for the Holidays in-person concert on December 12 at the Jackson Auditorium at Texas Lutheran University in Seguin.

On December 19, the Christmas by candlelight event at Laurel Heights United Methodist Church will feature traditional Christmas carols and a candlelight procession by the San Antonio Choral Society and the Baroque choir ensemble Its baroque.

December 20 The return of the light of hope A concert-length ceremony of holiday folk songs will bring together the San Antonio Chamber Choir and the Childrens Chorus of San Antonio at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Nutcracker

Ballet of Saint-Antoine is grateful to be back on stage with his traditional annual holiday performances of Nutcracker, which take place on two weekends, December 3-5 and December 10-12, at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to do this, said Evin Eubanks, CEO of Ballets. We do what we do for our community. In the spirit of the holidays, she added, it’s such a gift to be able to go back on stage.

Last year’s pandemic performances required the use of recorded music and reduced cast for a normally crowded ballet with children and an enlarged corps de ballet for meticulously staged scenes.

While the 2021 performances will also use recorded music this time around because the symphonic musicians are on strike, the company will revert to a full cast of characters and have invited local performers for its prized role of Mother Ginger (former editor-in-chief). from San Antonio Report Graham Watson- Ringo filled the role in 2019).

This year, Eubanks said, the role will be filled with frontline workers who have helped bring San Antonio through the pandemic.

Calling this year’s performances even more special than usual, Mayor Ron Nirenberg praised Ballet San Antonio for its creative recognition of frontline heroes in the battle against COVID-19, and said recognizing local heroes is a great way to add joy to an already uplifting time of year.

The San Antonio Children’s Ballet offers its own version of The Nutcracker with a 90-minute digest performance at the Lila Cockrell Theater, which will be complemented by a Holiday Market featuring performance-themed ornaments, nutcrackers and costume items including tutus, Sugarplum Fairy wands and Mouse King swords.

Three performances take place each day from December 10 to 11, but note that the very busy Santa Claus will only be in attendance for the evening performances at 7 p.m. each day.

All that jazz and more music

Free Balcones Heights Jazz Festival Celebrates the season with their December 3 Christmas concert featuring festival favorite Slim Man making his 13th appearance at the Wonderland of the Americas Amphitheater. San Antonio crooner Ken Slavin will open the 7:30 p.m. show.

On December 4, Mariachi Vargas from Tecalitln will close the week Extravaganza Mariachi Vargas at the Lila Cockrell Theater.

For its festive market on December 11, the Dellview Music Center will fill its parking lot in Dell Village Square with 15 vendors, including local toy maker James Huizar and dessert vendor with the intriguing name of Transylvanian Treats. Live music starting at 12:30 p.m. will accompany browsing the market with sets from jazz duo Polly Harrison and Dave Deering and singer-songwriter Matt Kirk.

theatrical enchantment

The Magik Theater began its holiday season early on November 19, opening Enchanted Ella: The Musical running through Christmas Eve. This modern take on Cinderella’s fairy tale empowers young children to overcome obstacles and find their voice.

The Public Theater will serenade San Antonio’s many cultures with a capella performances of holiday pop and seasonal songs in Season greetings from San Antonio, which now runs through December 19.

Museums join in the fun

Every year, Ruby city remembers San Antonio artist and personality Chuck Ramirez, while celebrating the holidays by displaying his colorful and cheerfully decorated Christmas trees. Ruby City founder Linda Pace used to enjoy these trees in her private home, and now the public can enjoy themselves.

The Briscoe Museum of Western Art brings its own twist to the holiday season with a visit from Cowboy Claus on December 5th. The museum will feature Christmas crafts for kids, along with hot chocolate and cookies, and a special 12-day Christmas scavenger hunt through the Briscoe Western-themed art collection.

December 11, San Antonio Art Museum opens its Holiday Museum Market in the evening from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with hot chocolate to inspire artistic gift shopping featuring crafts from local artisans.

pearl

The Pearl offers its own, local holiday ecosystem with its holiday night markets every Wednesday until Christmas, December 8, 15 and 22. Market-goers can browse gifts and crafts from local vendors while listening to music from Noah Harris, Mariachi Las Coronelas, and Groupo Tan Tan on successive Wednesdays.

A holiday stroll in Pearl Park on December 9 will include extended shopping hours, and the Mission Concepcion choir presents an evening of Christmas carols for the annual Posada at 6 p.m. on December 16.

The Pearl also took 2nd place in a Yelp list of the 20 Best Spots for Holiday Lights in Texas, just behind the spectacular River Walk display.

Cookies, Christmas carols and lights

Main square will light their Christmas tree with the free Silver Bells in the City celebration from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on December 4. VIPs will kick off the evening, which will also include live performances by Patricia Vonne and John Jay High School Rockn Stringz, and family activities, including Christmas carols, letter writing to Santa Claus and local vendors. .

Also on December 4, the American Indians from Texas to the Spanish Colonial Missions will hold its annual congress. Pecan harvest, a celebration of the indigenous peoples of the region and their ancestral harvest of pecans in late fall. Naturally, pecan-themed food and drink will be on offer, accompanied by native art and performances.

Final Villa promises his 1876 Italian-style mansion, owned by Walter Mathis, will dazzle during the holidays, with a lavish garland, 14ft Christmas tree, irreverent and witty collection of Santa Claus and glass ornaments vintage. The museum and gardens are offering a free open house on December 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with hot chocolate, Christmas cookies and twinkling Christmas lights in the gardens.