Shakespearean actor dies at 72 – The Hollywood Reporter

Antony Sher, one of the most acclaimed Shakespearean actors of his generation, has passed away, the Royal Shakespeare Company announced on Friday. He was 72 years old.

Sher had been diagnosed with terminal cancer this year. Her husband, the artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Gregory Doran, took time off from work to look after him.

Born in 1949 in Cape Town, South Africa, Sher moved to Britain in the late 1960s to study drama. He joined the RSC in 1982 and was instrumental in 1984 as the Usurper King in Richard III.

He went on to play most of Shakespeare’s meaty male roles, including Falstaff in the Henry IV plays, Leontes in The winter tale, Shylock in The merchant of Venice, Iago in Othello and the title characters in Macbeth and King Lear.

The non-Shakespearean roles of the company, based in Stratford-upon-Avon, the bard’s hometown, included Willy Loman in Arthur Miller’s Death of a seller and the title role in Molière Tartuffe.

Sher has also performed with the innovative Everyman Theater in Liverpool and in many main theaters in London, securing his first lead role in the West End as a drag artist in Harvey Fierstein. Torch Song Trilogy. He won the Olivier Award for Best Actor in 1985 jointly for Torch Song Trilogy and Richard III.

He won a second Olivier, as well as a Tony Award nomination for playing artist Stanley Spencer in Pam Gems’ Stanley at the National Theater and on Broadway.

After being acclaimed as a mainstay of British theater, Sher began to explore both his Jewish and South African heritage.

He adapted the powerful memoir of Auschwitz by Primo Levi If it’s a man in a solo show, First, which took place on Broadway in 2005.

He created the solo show despite debilitating stage fright. “If you suffer from stage fright, is it a good idea to do a one-man show? The answer, surprisingly, turns out to be yes, ”Sher told The Associated Press in 2005.“ This is the best cure for stage fright in the world, because it is decisive. There is no middle ground.

Sher’s last role for RSC came in 2019 as South African writer John Kani Kunene and the king. Sher played a veteran actor diagnosed with cancer, being treated by a black South African caregiver.

Kani, who played alongside Sher, said the two had been “comrades in the fight for a better South Africa”.

On television, Sher played the role of a memorable college lecturer on a BBC series in 1981 The man of history. His film roles included Dr. Moth in Shakespeare in love, Benjamin Disraeli in Mrs. Brown and Adolf Hitler in Churchill: the Hollywood years.

Sher also wrote several novels and theatrical memoirs, as well as an autobiography, Next to me, and exhibits his paintings and drawings in galleries. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000, becoming Sir Antony Sher.

“I think he always felt like an alien and his vision of an alien was his strength,” said Harriet Walter, who starred alongside Sher in Macbeth and Death of a seller. “He had abundant creative energy and multifaceted powers and an almost clinical curiosity for what makes people tick,” she said.

In a statement to Hollywood journalist, Helen Mirren said that “the theater has lost a brilliant light”. She continued, “I will never forget the moment I met the actor from Antony. We were rehearsing the play’s first reading. Teeth and smiles by David Hare. Antony was a relatively unknown actor at the time. We were buried in our scripts.

Mirren added, “I read the first few words of our scene together and he responded. I looked up over the pages to look at it more precisely, because with these simple words, I immediately understood that I was facing a great actor. Of course, he became the famous artist that he was, but the extraordinary ability was born in him, as natural to him as his breathing: it was as clear as a summer sky.

Shakespeare scholar James Shapiro said Sher’s performances “deeply deepened my understanding of Shakespeare.”

“He was a brilliant actor and an incredibly kind and caring person,” Shapiro said. Hamlet said best: ‘Take it all in all, I won’t take it for that anymore. “

Sher and Doran were one of the first couples to have a civil partnership in Britain after same-sex unions were legalized in 2005. They got married in 2015 when the UK legalized same-sex marriage.