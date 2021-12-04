Kevin Smith reveals who his favorite Spider-Man actor is





It’s an argument that has no end in sight, especially if the rumors for the next one Spider-Man: No Path Home end up playing out as some fans hope, what’s your favorite Spider-Man? Over the past twenty years, each generation has had its own, live-action, big-screen version of Spider-Man. Always the man to voice his opinion on comics and geek media, filmmaker Kevin Smith tossed his hat in the ring and proclaimed which of the three Live-action Spider-Man is his favorite. Speaking on the last FatMan Beyond Life podcast on rumors of future Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland in the role, Smith jokingly dismissed concerns that Holland might not want to play the role in the future. “I don’t care, keep doing them. Make me happy, it’s not difficult,” Smith said with tongue-in-cheek quality, eliciting laughter from the audience. “He’s just so- It’s a big praise because the kid is so good at it. He’s been my favorite Spider-Man …. I can’t imagine them saying, ‘If he’ll be you. please play Spider-Man for a reduced rate, “especially when they say” Please do three more. Please keep playing this role for all these years, you could do other things and so on. Give us the best years of your life to play Spider-Man. “It’s the kind of position an agent is like, ‘Okay, pay him $ 20 million per, plus a big percentage.'” When Smiths co-host Marc Bernardin spoke about some of the reasons Holland might not want to continue playing Spider-Man, something the actor himself has touched on in interviews before, Smith agreed. but still wouldn’t let him go (again, tongue firmly in cheek). “He has to train and stay in shape all the time … I guess there is a downside. You always think ‘oh, there is the money and you can play Spider-Man’, but the gender concept work so hard … I don’t think what he wants, I think what I want. I want him to keep playing Spider-Man. “ Luckily for Smith, Holland will be Spider-Man for at least one more movie and potentially three more. Franchise producer Amy Pascal previously said that another trilogy of films with Holland is in the works between Sony Studios and Marvel. Spider-Man: No Path Home will make his film debut on

