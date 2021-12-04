Natalie Wood: mystery surrounds death of Hollywood stars, four decades later

Four decades later, the death of Hollywood star Natalie Wood remains shrouded in mystery. What really happened that fateful night?

At the end of 1981, three Hollywood stars embarked on a weekend sailing. Only two returned.

Today, four decades later, on the anniversary of his death, the circumstances of actor Natalie Wood’s death still remain a mystery.

The case made headlines again in 2018, after authorities began treating her ex-husband Robert Wagner as a “person of interest.”

“As we have been investigating the case for the past six years, I think it is [Wagner] not a person of interest now, ”Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. John Corina revealed in the CBS documentary, 48 hours in 2018. “I mean, we now know he was the last person to be with Natalie before she disappeared.”

So what really happened on that fateful night?

Prior to his untimely death at the age of 43, Wood was one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, thanks to starring roles in 1970s films including West Side Story and Rebel without cause.

The future looked bright: her career was in full swing and she was married to Wagner, a charming TV star best known for her hit shows. Hart to Hart, it takes a thief and Switch.

In late November 1981, the couple invited their friend Christopher Walken – who had co-starred with Wood in genius idea – for a getaway on the family yacht, Splendor, off Santa Catalina Island in California. The only other person on the boat was her skipper, Dennis Davern.

Just after 1 a.m. on November 28, Wagner radioed a nearby boat.

“Easy rider, are you cruising in the area? ” He asked.

“No.”

“Well it is Splendor. We believe someone may have gone missing in an 11 foot rubber dinghy.

The “missing someone” was Natalie Wood – who had apparently disappeared, with the boat’s dinghy.

Half an hour later, the sea was lit by the beams of the harbor patrol boats, the private boats of the surveillance of the bay and the helicopters of the coast guard, in search of the missing actor.

At 7:30 a.m. the next day, a helicopter was on its way to join the search when suddenly a member of his crew spotted a red object in the sea below and ordered the pilot to come closer.

Face down, in a flannel nightgown, red jacket and blue socks, Wood’s body floated, less than 2km from Splendor.

The dinghy was found stranded nearby.

The dysfunctional relationship

Prior to Wood’s untimely death, the relationship between the two stars had provided a lot of fodder in Hollywood over the years, thanks to its well-publicized ups and downs.

TV star Robert Wagner first married aspiring actress Natalie Wood when she was in her late teens and in his mid-twenties. Like many other women, Wood confessed to having a crush on Wagner before they got together.

But after five years, things turned sour and the couple divorced in 1962. Wood married Richard Gregson in 1969, giving birth to his daughter Natasha in 1970, but the couple separated in 1971.

Then, in 1972, a decade later after divorcing, Wood and Wagner remarried. In 1974, they welcomed their daughter Courtney.

His last hours

Rumors of foul play have circulated around Wood’s death since that fateful night of 1981 for a number of reasons, but in large part due to the changing eyewitness stories.

The tragedy sparked frenzied speculation in Hollywood: Was it an accident or a murder? And if so, who did it?

After his body was found, Wagner told police his wife went to bed before him and didn’t notice her missing until he went to their room shortly after midnight and noticed that she wasn’t there.

Wagner, Walken and Davern later told investigators that Wood “took off in a dinghy and made it ashore” – although it was well known that she was terrified of water.

In his 2008 memoir, Wagner admitted he had a fight with Walken and Wood the night he died – but they all calmed down afterward and he still didn’t know what was to him. come.

“Nobody knows that,” he wrote. “There are only two possibilities; either she was trying to get away from the argument or she was trying to tie up the canoe. But the bottom line is that no one knows exactly what happened.

“Did I blame myself?” If I had been there, I could have done something. But I was not there. I did not see her. The door was closed; I thought she was under the bridge. I did not hear anything. But ultimately a man is responsible for his beloved, and she was my beloved.

In 2011, Walken opened up about the death and provided a plausible explanation for what may have happened.

As he said Playboy magazine: “What happened that night, only she knows, because she was alone.” She had gone to bed before us and her room was at the back. A canoe was bouncing off the side of the boat, and I think she went out to move it. There was a ski ramp that was partially in the water. It was slippery – I had stepped on it myself. She told me she couldn’t swim. In fact, they must have cut a swimming scene from [Brainstorm]. She was probably half asleep and she was wearing a coat.

Contradictory stories

But skipper Dennis Davern insisted there is more to the story.

Talk to the United States Today show in 2011, he admitted that he “made mistakes in not telling the honest truth in a police report” in the days following Wood’s death.

Davern said the couple got into a huge brawl and Wagner yelled at Walken “Do you want to fuck my wife?” before breaking a bottle of wine, then yelling later, “Get off my fucking boat.”

Davern claimed Wagner told him what to say initially and had lawyers write a statement on his behalf that he forced him to sign.

He also described the scene on the yacht in the moments after Wood’s disappearance.

In an affidavit to police in 2011, Davern claimed Wagner appeared to be “sweaty, flushed, anxious, nervous and disheveled” when they realized she was not on the boat.

“He led me through the cabin which was messy… it was spotless when I walked through it after securing the canoe half an hour earlier.

“I immediately wanted to radio for help and turn on the projector, but Robert Wagner said sternly, ‘We’re not going to do this. We’ll wait and see if she comes back.

“While we were waiting, Wagner opened some scotch and poured me some alcohol. He encouraged me to drink.

“He discussed with me the repercussions of immediate attention on the situation and he said he did not want to tarnish his image.”

Davern later told NBC News: “We took no action to see if we could locate her… I think it was a matter of, ‘We’re not going to look too hard, we’re not going. not turn on the projector, we’re not going to notify anyone at this time.

After the case was reopened by the LA County Sheriff’s Department in 2011, Wagner’s publicist released a statement saying his family supported the decision and that they “hoped they would assess whether new information about it at the death of Natalie Wood Wagner are valid “.

Autopsy

After an autopsy of the body, authorities revealed that Wood’s arms were covered with bruises, that there was a scratch on his neck and grazes on his face – and that the injuries were likely to have occurred before his drowning.

At the time, due to alcohol and two types of drugs found in his system, the cause of his death was considered “accidental drowning.”

But after Davern’s account change led to the case being reopened in 2011, a medical examiner changed the case to “drowning and other undetermined factors.”

‘Person of interest’

In 2018, the lingering Hollywood mystery made headlines again, with police officially naming Wagner as a person of interest.

As Lt. Corina explained in 48 hours: ” I have not seen it [Wagner] tell the details that correspond to all the other witnesses in this case. I think he’s constantly changed his story a bit. And his version of events just doesn’t match.

He was also asked if he believed Wood had been murdered and replied, “I think that is suspicious enough to make us think something has happened.”

Last year a new HBO documentary was released, produced by Wood’s daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner, who was just 11 when her mother passed away.

For Natalie Wood: what’s left behind, she filmed a two-day interview with her stepfather, Wagner, who recounted the moment he was told Wood’s body had been found.

“Everything just came out under me,” he said.

“We were all stunned, everyone. This night has crossed my mind so many times. You can imagine. “

Talk to Vanity Fair Regarding the documentary last year, Gregson Wagner said she felt “protective” of Wagner.

“I am very protective of my stepfather and I adore him. So I didn’t want him to feel uncomfortable or in danger. And yet I asked her to step out of her comfort zone to talk about the night when [Wood] deceased. ”

She added that she had not tried to refute some theories about her mother’s death, but just wanted to show her “humanity”.

“I wasn’t really concerned with disproving these wacky theories, I just wanted to have the kind of conversation he and I have had in the past about other things, but in front of the camera. I wanted that. he feels safe enough to unfold, like a flower, and be honest, and show his humanity. That was my goal or my intention for this interview, “she said.

“I never questioned him [about Wood’s death]. I knew the circumstances surrounding his death, because he told me.