From Ranjha to Shershaah to Ambarsariya to Fukre, poetry under the mantle of Bollywood’s new slow melody-Entertainment News, Firstpost

If today Bollywood music is looked down upon, it reflects the fact that we do not focus on being good listeners, as the intensity and poetry can be found en masse in a lot of popular music in the world. ‘today.

When the going gets tough, we turn to our favorite guilty pleasures. But when it comes to entertainment, is there even guilt in what makes you happy? In our new Guilt Free Pleasure series, we take a look at pop offerings that have been decried by the culture police but continue to endure as beacons of pure fun.

*

I have always loved studying poetry. Taking a text that requires dissection, researching words and phrases, and finding layers of meaning in those words is an extremely enjoyable experience for me. From popular characters like Keats and Kabir to younger poets like Sarah Kay and Urvashi Bahuguna, I love to immerse myself in a world of verse. I lean over these texts, marveling at the perfect choice of words and startling metaphors that stick to a reader. All good writing makes me hooked.

So it didn’t take long for me to start spreading the same treatment to several slow, often romantic, Bollywood songs. It started out by researching translations of heavy songs in languages ​​other than Hindi, like ‘Jugni‘(Cocktail),’ambassador‘(Fukrey),‘Din Shagna Da‘(Phillauri), and ‘Mera Ranjha‘(Queen). Then there are also songs that require multiple plays to really catch what we’re referring to, like ‘Aaj Din Chadheya ‘(Love Aaj Kal),‘Kun Faya Kun’(Rock star), ‘Laal Ichq‘(Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela), and ‘Channa Mereya ‘(Ae Dil Hai Mushkil).There are also lighter but meaningful songs like ‘Jashn-e-Baharaa‘(Jodhaa Akbar), ‘Samjhawan‘(Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania), ‘Humsafar ‘(Badrinath Ki Dulhania)), ‘Nazm Nazm‘(Bareilly Ki Barfi), and more recently ‘Ranjha ‘(Shershaah).

The lyrics are like short bursts of feelings, exploring all the great emotions we feel, like love, joy, and pain, and mimicking the promises we make and break.

In its own way, each song explores love and finds its own words to make sense of it.

These songs remind me of the greatness of love as an emotion, how it encourages people to cross borders and come together, to fight oppression, to unite and find an ocean of strength within them- same to face all that love brings. Several of these song lyrics are also cute and cheeky, or intense and dark, bringing different moods and tones with them.

I often sit with a song on repeat on my laptop, searching for the meaning and going through every word and line. So many lines appear and stand out as favorites, like Raas hai raat mein / Teri har baat mein / Bowl main kya karu / Aise haalaat mein of the atmosphere ‘La Laga De‘(Goliyon Ki Ras-Leela: Ram Leela). Then there are the indignant Toota hai toh juda hai kyun / Meri taraf tu muda hai kyun / Haq nahi tu yeh kahe ki yaar ab hum na rahe of‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main‘(Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety). From ‘Tera Rastaa Chodoon Na ‘(Chennai Express),there is the intense promise, “Sar ye bhale phoot gaya / Jism mera toot gaya / Khud se kiya waada todoon naa / Baandhun sehra, kafan odhoon naa.And in“Nazm Nazm”,“Mere dil ke lifaafe mein / Tera khat hai janiya / Tera khat hai janiya / Nacheez ne kaise paa li / Kismat yeh janiya ve Not only refers to the letters the characters exchange in the film, but also has meaning as a metaphor for her love and her words in her heart.

While the lyrics are multifaceted and poetic, the music is a great accompaniment, adding simplicity to some songs and intensity to others, taking the words in a certain direction and giving them a layer of meaning. I hear the words as a singer understands them and sings them, adding another layer of meaning. Once I understand the song, I add it to a private Spotify playlist, which I turn to whenever I’m looking to relax. It’s often during the times when I manage to squeeze in an hour-long walk, where my mind can stretch and relax a bit. There is a feeling of familiarity and intimacy when listening to music that one understands so closely and to which one relates culturally.

If today Bollywood music is looked down upon, it reflects the fact that we do not focus on being good listeners, as the intensity and poetry can be found en masse in a lot of popular music in the world. ‘today.

If the only argument is that popular equals low or low quality, I would like to point out that in his day even William Shakespeare, a free pass of elitist snobbery to many today, was also considered by the masses. . For a long time it remained popular entertainment, with theater alongside other entertainment like bear baiting, cock fighting, etc. Just as slow Bollywood songs can sound repetitive, many of his sonnets have similar themes and motifs, speaking of love, time, decay and procreation. But each sonnet, like each song, has its own identity. Shakespeare wrote with his audience in mind, but his words remain magical, brimming with both poetry and bawdy innuendo, and appealing to a variety of readings and emotions. The exclusivity and intellectual attitude around Shakespeare did not emerge until two centuries later, when he began to be called the national poet of England and was marked accordingly. It’s the same way people call Bollywood music great (which it is), while also saying it’s not today (which it is).

If one were to look beyond the stereotypes and the idea that popular culture is somehow an inferior art, one would find beautiful poetry in the lyrics of contemporary and sweet Bollywood music. To paraphrase fromRatatouille,not everyone can be a poet, but great poetry can come from anywhere.

To learn more about the Guilt Free Pleasure series, click here.

Aarushi Agrawal is a cultural journalist interested in researching, reading, writing, and spending time with her cat.

Read all the latest news, trends and entertainment news here. follow us onFacebook,TwitterandInsta gram.