Kangana Ranauts’ car surrounded by crowds in the Punjab; woman tells actor to think before speaking | Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to share a video of her car surrounded by several protesters in Punjab. They could be heard chanting murdabad slogans (down), but the rest was indecipherable. As I entered Punjab, a mob attacked my car. They say they are farmers, she wrote, sharing the clip.

In another video, Kangana informed everyone that she had reached Punjab from Himachal Pradesh on Friday. As soon as she reached the state, she was surrounded by a crowd, she claimed. Woh khud ko kisaan keh rahe hai aur mujhpe attack kar rahe hai, gandi gaaliyaan of rahe hai, jaan se maar dene ki dhamki of rahe hai. Iss desh mein iss tarah ka mob lynching ho raha hai sare aam (They call themselves farmers and attack me, abuse me and threaten to kill me. The mob lynching takes place openly in our country), a- she declared.

Kangana called the situation incredible and wondered what it would have been like if she hadn’t had any security. Itni saari police hai phir bhi meri gaadi ko nikalne nahi diya jaa raha hai. Hoon, Kya’s main koi politician? Koi party chalati hoon (There are so many policemen here but my car is still not allowed to leave. Am I a politician? Do I run a political party)? What is this behavior? Unbelievable! she said.

Claiming that people use his name for political reasons, Kangana said there would have been an open lynching if police had not been present. Shame on these people, she said.

Another video showed Kangana shaking hands with one of the protesters and telling him that she was studying in the Punjab. Love conquers all. Everyone warned me against talking to them but I did, she said.

An elderly woman asked Kangana to think before she spoke. Jadd gall karni tan soch ke karni, she says in Punjabi. She replied to another woman in Punjabi, I didn’t say anything about you, I spoke of those protesting to Shaheen Bagh.

Kangana shared another update, letting her supporters know that she is completely safe and has managed to get out of the sticky situation. She also thanked the Punjab police and the CRPF.

Kangana later shared another update on Instagram Stories, claiming that she didn’t apologize to anyone. No one asked me for an apology and I never apologized Why should I apologize, for what? For genuine love and concern for the people of Punjab? No I will never do that … The whole conversation with mafia women is in my story and even on all media platforms I will keep doing it. Jai Hind, she wrote.

The unrest comes after Kangana opposed the repeal of the three contentious farm laws and called it shameful. Sad, ashamed, absolutely unfair. If the people on the streets started making laws and not the government elected to parliament, then even this country is a jihadist nation. Kudos to everyone who wanted it like this, she wrote. Since last year, she has criticized the farmers’ protest.

In a follow-up post, Kangana said dictatorship is the need of the hour when the nation’s conscience is in a deep sleep.

Kangana also made headlines for his recent comments on the Khalistani terrorists, which were seen by many in the Sikh community as an attack on them. She also said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life.

Earlier this week, a plea was filed by lawyer Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal in the Supreme Court asking for the censorship of all future Kangana social media posts in order to maintain public order. She shared a report about it and wrote on Instagram Stories, Ha ha ha the most powerful woman in this country. She also added a crown emoji.

Kangana was last seen on the big screen in Thalaivii as the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. Her upcoming projects include the action thriller Dhaakad, in which she plays a spy; Tejas, in which she plays an Indian Air Force pilot; Urgence, starring her as Indira Gandhi; and The Incarnation Sita, in which she plays Sita. She will also direct and star in Aparjita Ayodhya and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda.