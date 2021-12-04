Connect with us

Reel Cinemas UK appoints Moviegoers Entertainment as exclusive partner for Bollywood programming

By

 


Kailash Suri & Pranab Kapadia

Reel Cinemas, a growing UK-based multiplex cinema chain that started operations in 2001, now spanning 15 locations and 78 screens, founded by industry veteran and entrepreneur, Kailash Suri, has named Moviegoers Entertainment Limited, a UK based film and television distribution company. founded by Indian media mainstay Pranab Kapadia to exclusively schedule Bollywood films on its circuit.

Reel Cinemas is committed to providing consumers with a larger-than-life entertainment experience at competitive ticket prices, combined with excellent service through its growing network of 15 theaters.

Commenting on the association, Pranab Kapadia, Director of Moviegoers Entertainment Limited, said: “We are delighted to lead this association and create a compelling and steady stream of Bollywood film releases in Reel Cinemas. As Sooryavanshi’s recent box office performance with Akshay Kumar showed us, the demand for theatrical experience is here to stay.

“We are delighted to partner with our longtime business partner Pranab Kapadia and Moviegoers Entertainment. For many years we have had the ambition to bring strong Bollywood content to our audiences and I am delighted that it is happening now. said Kailash Suri, president of Reel Cinemas.