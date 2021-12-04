The good, the bad and the useless





PARIS-Agence France-Presse Steven Spielberg is garnering rave reviews for his remake of the classic 1960s musical “West Side Story,” an act of homage that fits perfectly with Hollywood’s love of nostalgia. class = “cf”> Remakes have become a staple of LA studios as they attempt to exploit the past for safe bets – like the recent reboots of “Ghostbusters,” “Dune,” and the endless superhero juggernauts make this clear.

Some remakes have – arguably – managed to outperform the original, while others certainly haven’t. Heat (1995): Few directors remake their own film (Alfred Hitchcock is an exception with “The Man Who Knew Too Much”, considering that his first version was too “amateur”). But American director Michael Mann felt he could have done more with his 1989 story of cops and thieves “LA Takedown”, and he was right. “Heat” is a classic detective film, famous for bringing Robert De Niro and Al Pacino together on screen for the first time. The Birdcage (1996): Beloved theater and film veteran Mike Nichols (“The Graduate”) remade the 1970s Franco-Italian film “La Cage aux Folles” almost scene by scene, but added the Robin Williams’ unique energy in the mix. There remains a point of contention as to which is better, but the story of a gay couple coming off as straight has certainly been a landmark for Hollywood’s portrayal of sex and gender. The Departed (2006): It boasts an extravagant cast (Jack Nicholson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon) and ultimately won Martin Scorcese the Oscar for best picture he should have won decades earlier. But that didn’t intimidate Andrew Lau, director of the 2002 Hong Kong thriller “Infernal Affairs” on which it was based. “Of course I think the version I made is better,” he told Apple Daily. “But the Hollywood version is pretty good too.” class = “cf”> A Star is Born (2018): Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s team were the fourth time in the history of an extraordinary musician taking emerging talent under his wing. Many felt it was the best too, in large part thanks to Gagas’ Oscar-winning “Shallow,” which immediately became a staple in karaoke bars around the world. Many attempts to recreate the magic of the past celluloid have failed. Lately, Hollywood has shown a keen interest in reviving cheesy 1990s classics but in a darker vein – including “Total Recall”, “The Mummy”, “Flatliners” and “Point Break” – much to critics and fans alike. . One of the most disastrous remakes of recent years was “Swept Away” (2002) by director Guy Ritchie, starring his then-wife Madonna. Based on a 1970s Italian film about a wealthy socialite stranded on a desert island with one of her yacht crew, it all but ended the singer’s on-screen career, with Variety’s conclusion: “Madonna has persisted in making films despite all the evidence that it is a medium in which no one wants to see or hear her.” Psycho (1998): Director Gus Van Sant took the concept of a remake very literally, reproducing almost exactly everything from the 1960 Hitchcocks classic, right down to camera angles. Critics were not impressed, with famed critic Roger Ebert declaring: “The film is an invaluable experiment in film theory, because it demonstrates that a shot-by-shot remake is unnecessary.”

