Lala Kent opens up about Randall Emmett’s breakup: I wasn’t safe with him!

When Lala Kent first confirmed rumors that she had ended her engagement to Randall Emmett, the Vanderpump Rules The star has promised fans that she will explain the split in more detail when the time comes.

And now it seems that time has come … sort of.

In the last episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala” (the “(With Rand)” part of the title ostensibly circumcised), Kent opened up about the emotions she was feeling during the final days of her relationship.

And to the shock of many listeners, she revealed that she no longer feels safe around Emmett.

“The second I felt in danger, I said that in therapy, I said, ‘The second I got a pit in my stomach, it’s going to be a different conversation,'” Lala said. remembering when she decided to end the relationship.

“I had this pit and I had the f — out. No questions asked.”

Kent didn’t explain in detail why she didn’t feel safe.

It is not known if she believed she was in physical danger or if she simply felt threatened that she was sharing a roof with someone she couldn’t trust.

Lala also explained that she is spending much of the current season at Vander pump looking down at his friends’ connections.

And it seems she’s all too aware of the irony that She is the one who broke off her engagement shortly after filming wrapped up.

“I was someone who thought I was in a very different position than I was in,” Kent said, explaining his behavior.

Lala went on to say that she suspected that she would have to apologize a lot in front of the camera once filming began for the tenth season of the show.

“I think a lot of it is going to be talking about that and having to answer for a lot of these things.”

So hey, we guess there will be another season of Vanderpump!

And on the bright side, it can’t be much more boring than the current one!

As for Lala’s sobriety, she says the breakup never brought her closer to the wagon falling.

In fact, she says the drama of the past few weeks has only reinforced her resolve to stay sober for the sake of her daughter.

“I’m kind of putting my steps on the line that we’re working on in AA, which is ‘one day at a time’,” Kent explained.

“Sometimes it’s a minute at a time, and it doesn’t just apply to me with the alcohol, which surprisingly, even with everything going on, I feel like I just don’t have never felt stronger in my sobriety. “

Lala got sober in 2018, around the same time she got engaged to Rand.

The couple were supposed to be married in 2020, but they have been forced by the pandemic to delay their nuptials.

Kent announced the unexpected breakup in October amid rumors that Emmett had been caught cheating on her “with a few cocktail waitresses,” according to TMZ.

Guess the Covid postponement turned out to be a blessing in disguise!