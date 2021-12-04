SENS Clinic Partners With Bollywood’s Favorite Acupuncturist Dr Jewel Gamadia





Brings the magic of Bollywood health and wellness to Delhi New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsView) SENS Clinic, a leading dermatology clinic and benchmark for age management solutions in the capital National, is proud to announce its partnership with Dr Jewel Gamadia, a leading expert in alternative medicine and a name synonymous with beauty to Bollywood stars. Dr. Gamadia, popularly known as the B-town Acupuncturist, is known for his strong clientele comprising of prominent actors like Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vaani Kapoor, to name a few, is the founder of holistic wellness. Youth Secrets brand. The brand has been a trailblazer in bringing innovative health supplements and conventional science-based health practices to your fingertips. As part of the partnership, Youth Secrets’ flagship products such as Lung Rexnax, Skin Pill, Natural Calcium Ocean, Premium magnesium, PCOD Support etc. will now be exclusively available at the SENS Clinic, Delhi. The SENS Clinic is the brainchild of Ms. Sanamdeep Chadha who is its founder and director. It is a renowned name in regenerative medicine, alternative healing, body shaping and contouring, and age management solutions. It includes a range of injectable and topical drugs that work in a bio-mimic environment. The clinic has been providing a full range of cosmetic services including holistic skin, hair care solutions and makeup services for 6 years. The expansive 5,500 square foot facility adopts the latest tools and trends in cosmetic dermatology to deliver world-class comprehensive medical wellness services to its esteemed clientele. This exclusive partnership with Dr. Jewel’s Youth Secrets will bring a whole new line of health and wellness supplements to SENS Clinic for its customers. Speaking on the partnership, Ms Chadha, Director of the SENS Clinic, said: “We are proud to have partnered with Dr Jewel and Youth Secrets on our journey to deliver world-class solutions to the general well-being of our clients. We are passionate about helping our clients achieve the results they desire with the wide range of non-invasive and technological treatments we offer.Our commitment to providing the best in beauty and wellness also includes internal wellness and with this exclusive partnership we have taken a step forward in that direction. “About SENS Clinic SENS, the health and wellness clinic in the heart of the nation’s capital in South Extension, offers a full range of aesthetic services, aesthetic dermatology, functional and regenerative medicine, alternative healing, body sculpting and body contouring as well as age management solutions. It uses only top of the line equipment, the latest routines and systems in a state-of-the-art facility, and SENS technicians are trained professionals with one goal in mind – delivering the results you want. The clinic believes in providing safe and effective procedures that help achieve aesthetic goals, with the client’s comfort and well-being being the top priority. To this end, SENS experts perform a holistic assessment taking into account existing conditions, medical history, genetics and lifestyle before offering a unique and personalized diet based on individual needs. Image: Ms Sanamdeep Chadha Director of SENS Clinic with Dr Jewel Gamadia (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.devdiscourse.com/article/business/1834063-sens-clinic-joins-hands-with-bollywoods-favourite-acupuncturist-dr-jewel-gamadia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos